What’s it like to be the general manager of the Daily News? Well, the news never sleeps and rarely do I.
The first thing I do every morning is turn on the police scanner when I get up at 6 a.m. With one eye open, I scroll through bgdailynews.com to see if any of our reporters or photographer posted any breaking news while I slumbered. Back in the day, I was able to keep the scanner on all night by my bedside in case the Bowling Green Fire Department, any of our 9 volunteer fire departments or EMS was knocked out for a fire, shooting or weather-related event.
Now that BGFD and our volunteers are dispatched to medical runs, I have to rely on catching up in the morning. People often Tweet at me asking why they hear sirens at 3 a.m. My response is that the scanner is in sleep mode.
After checking the Daily News site, I roll through my Twitter feed to see what people are talking about. I have developed a pretty good crowd-sourcing of news tips from the community over the years with more than 65,000 followers on the app. My next stop is my curated feed of state and national news sites to find out what is breaking so I can know what to expect my staff will recommend we put in the paper beyond our local news coverage that day.
I usually bolt out of the house at 6:41 a.m. because I am late to pick up my mom and drop her off at daily mass at St. Joe’s on my way to the office. She always assures me she is praying for me as she exits the vehicle. Everyone needs a little help to get through the day.
My workday begins in earnest when I arrive a little before 7 at my office at 813 College St., as I have for the past 31 years. Most days I’m greeted by the friendly smiles of circulation folks who are already getting the papers bundled for the carriers.
With the largest thermos of coffee known to man, I open my MacBook Air and start knocking out emails that have collected since I closed it at about 11 p.m. the night before. This is by far the most time-consuming part of my day. I wade through staff questions, tasks from my boss in Smithfield, Va., other Boone Newspaper publishers, general managers, H.R. and accounting staff, digital department heads and advertising leaders. Next, I try to answer subscriber and reader emails and voicemails about a missed paper, question on coverage or how to get a photo reprint or copy of the paper.
My favorite pastime in the morning is listening to voicemails, opening snail mail and reading emails from disgruntled readers on the left, middle and right aisle of the political spectrum that accuse us of being too left, middle or right in our coverage. More often than not, they have confused an editorial on the clearly marked opinion page with a straight news story. We pride ourselves on covering the community with more local, unbiased news content than any other media outlet in southcentral Kentucky.
On the opinion page, you can definitely take issue with our stance and we encourage you to write a signed letter to the editor to share your views. No other media outlet provides this kind of platform for the community to share their thoughts and air their grievances, even if it’s about us.
The hate mail is balanced out with people thanking us for covering their event, letting the community know their business has opened or expanded or putting their child in the paper with our sports coverage. Keep it coming.
Much of my day also revolves around keeping up on the planning and executing of our local news coverage. With a city and county that continues to grow by leaps and bounds, deciding what resources we have available to cover dozens of daily Little League, prep and college sporting events along with the never-ending news cycle that we have to feed is a balancing act. Wes Swietek, managing editor, and Jeff Nations, sports editor, do a great job of marshaling reporters and photographers.
As I detail my day, I should remind you that between every line I type, I need to insert: listening to police scanner and Tweeting what I hear. The staff, as well as my wife, has become accustomed to the chatter of the dispatchers artfully marshaling their own resources to fires, wrecks, shootings, medical assists, strokes, heart attacks and any other emergency that comes their way. Anyone that knows me, has seen me hold my finger in the air, meaning I need to hear this.
I hear from a lot of people, “I only get my news from @joeimel.” But what they don’t realize is they are getting their news from the Daily News. That Twitter feed only exists because I work here and use it to reach people in a different way, push out our local stories and communicate with people about what our law enforcement, first responders and emergency medical services deal with on a daily basis.
I usually am tied to my desk and work through lunch on most days, relying on the goodie bag Tracy packs for me. With the news staff coming in a bit later to work into the night, I make sure I am available to meet with them during their shifts. Much of the afternoon is taken up with Zoom or Google meets with my Boone colleagues and face-to-face meetings with Advertising Director Andrea Dennis, Circulation Director Troy Warren, Graphics/IT Director Larry Simpson or my right hand, office manager Wendy Stewart.
My role as general manager is to tackle the obstacles so they can take advantage of the opportunities and be successful. At the end of the day, there is a cost to providing news for the community and I am tasked with making it work. Our goal is to provide the level of coverage our community can support.
As I head into the late afternoon, early in the week, I begin to start thinking about that bourbon and cigar that await me at the end of the day. If it’s late in the week, I start thinking about getting to my happiest of places, behind my trusty Nikon D4 and 600mm lens. Even though I run the paper by day, I still enjoy getting in the trenches with the staff covering sporting events. I contribute by shooting prep sports, WKU sports, Hot Rods or anything else that happens on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
My day usually ends in my recliner with a laptop editing my pictures and answering emails with the scanner on my chest turned down low enough so Tracy can hear the TV but loud enough to catch those crazy calls of intoxicated people. I wrap up the day close to 11 p.m. each night and rinse and repeat.
My average day is not too uncommon from anyone else in the news business. We do it because it’s what we know and love. And boy, do I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.