My office is now at the very front of the Daily News building after years of living in the darkroom under a red glowing light. I am now exposed to the business side of the paper, not just the news, and I hear everything that goes on.
As I was preparing for an upcoming presentation on newspapers’ disaster planning and preparedness (I am the moderator of a breakout session at the 2023 Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention next weekend in Lexington), I was distracted by a string of conversations that happen on a regular basis.
We field phone calls all the time, mainly customer service, news or advertising related. Today, we dealt with three in a row that didn’t fit into any of those categories but happen all too frequently. I was distracted from the business at hand and they were just too funny not to share and use to drive home a point.
In the middle of phone calls about subscriptions and news tips, I heard a customer service representative talking about Take-Out Waiter to a customer. A woman called the paper and asked for the number to order. The caller was obviously elderly, and her first thought to find the number was to call the Daily News. We get those calls every day, usually from someone over the age of 60, asking for information, a phone number or a location.
Not long after that, an exasperated woman wandered into the building to ask where the community center was. “I’ve been looking for it for three days,” she said in an edgy tone. “I just don’t know where it is.”
Now, I’m not sure if she’s been driving around for three days straight or has just tried three times in a row. After quite a few questions, we finally figured out where she needed to go and gave her exact directions.
Then, we had an all too common experience these days with a person walking in off the streets. A female came in and asked if we were giving away free stickers, to which the customer service rep replied, “no.”
She then asked if we could help her find her identity. This time it was a hard “no.” When she turned to leave, there were two D-93 radio station stickers affixed to her butt, one on each cheek.
I started to think about the newspaper’s role downtown and in the community. We are the most trusted and largest source of information for the region. Historically, newspapers in towns and cities across Kentucky have served as the voice for the public good, as well as a powerful connection between citizens and the communities around them. Despite the focus of our culture on new technologies, newspapers still play an essential role in communication.
In the first 20 days of the year, we have published more than 350 stories, photos, obits, videos and ads in print and online. In this digital age, the newspaper audience has never been greater, with hundreds of thousands of people reading in print, online or via mobile each month.
Although community newspapers have been challenged by new technologies and consumption practices, we still play a unique role as a forum for local issues.
We also assist our community in defining itself, celebrating its values, promoting development and cultivating a sense of social cohesion.
Next weekend, I will gather with journalists, sales reps and publishers from newspapers in 84 cities across Kentucky to learn how to better serve our communities and institution. I will also bring home awards, garnered by a dozen of my colleagues who competed in the annual editorial and sales competition.
Add cheerleader to the list of hats I wear here at the Daily News. I grew up with newspapers, have always worked for newspapers and will always trust my local newspaper for my news.
As I wrap this up, we just took another call looking for help and information. The female called asked if we treated psychiatric issues.
Ma’am, we don’t, but we will point you in the right direction.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.