I took my wife and boys on a vacation recently, cruising up the Alaskan coast to glimpse the startlingly beautiful Glacier Bay National Park. Its natural wonders extended as far as the eye could see. The landscape was breathtaking. We saw whales spouting and eagles soaring majestically against the blue ice and bluer skies.
Most of the federal government may be failing, but the National Park Service is working just fine, I can assure you.
America’s crown jewels.
I stopped looking at Twitter for most of the week to focus on my family and on the greatness of America, the beautiful.
And then I came home to America, the pitiful.
Gas prices are nearing $5 per gallon on average (you already see that number in Louisville) – doubling since Joe Biden took office – and hitting records in all 50 states.
America is begging for stuff – oil from pariah states Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran. Baby formula from Europe and Australia.
Tall fences have gone up around the Supreme Court as radical activists threaten the justices, their families and their clerks over the pending abortion decision. The Department of Homeland Security is tracking left-wing threats to burn down the court and murder the people who work there.
Experts continue to fail us. They called our fears of gas price hikes “overblown.” Biden’s own treasury secretary admitted her boss was wrong about inflation. They shut down schools, causing depression and anxiety to seriously endanger our children. And when classrooms finally reopened, elites obsessed over normalizing gender hormone therapy among adolescents and hosting kid-friendly drag shows while forgetting that our kids can’t read.
And yet the president of the United States tells us everything is fine. In fact, better than fine. Great. Wonderful. A record recovery, he mumbles, as he turns America into a global panhandler while its inhabitants slip into a malaise not seen since the late 1970s.
More than 80% of Americans describe the economy as “poor or not so good,” according to a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll. A broad majority of Americans are pessimistic about the future of our very way of life, no longer see America as a global leader and are questioning our system of government because of these failures.
America, the pitiful.
Nineteen little children are dead in Texas, along with two of their teachers, in a carnage that’s hard to fathom but easy to figure when you consider the 18-year-old shooter. Another lost young male, fatherless, drug addict mother, high school dropout, a history of self-harm and a penchant for telegraphing his violent tendencies to others. When will we face the reality of the consequences of the breakdown of the American family?
The Uvalde tragedy followed the Buffalo tragedy, where yet another lost and isolated young man, also 18, hatched a racist plot to kill Black people after becoming radicalized in the darkest recesses of hateful internet chat rooms.
And these heartbreaks take place against the backdrop of everyday street violence, where people are victimized and murdered at alarming rates by habitual offenders. Most murders and crimes are committed by the constantly violent. Our national debate over incarceration rates – led by a raft of progressive prosecutors and politicians – have kept bad people on the streets who obviously shouldn’t be there.
The president wants gun control but says nothing about criminal control. Remember when his running mate, Kamala Harris, helped spring an alleged domestic abuser out on bail in Minneapolis? That guy has since been charged with murder.
America, the pitiful.
Reports are that Biden is “seething” at his low polling numbers. He’s shocked at falling below his predecessor, Donald Trump, who Biden once called “the worst president in history.”
Biden thinks he has a communication problem, so he’s written a couple of newspaper op-eds and made a speech or two. He has yet to consider that, just perhaps, he has a policy problem. And his staff is pushing a narrative that all of America’s problems are far outside of the president’s control.
We are a long way from Biden’s June 2020 statement: “I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me – it’s about you.”
America, the pitiful.
But it doesn’t have to be this way.
We’re still the same America whose sons heroically stormed the beaches of Normandy to win “security for ourselves in a free world.” We’re the same America that put a man on the moon and defeated Communism. We are greater than the problems of today and the weak leaders who won’t fix them.
We can’t all escape to the Alaskan wilderness and delete Twitter, but each of us has a duty to turn this ship around.
And November is coming.
– Scott Jennings is a Republican adviser, CNN commentator and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations. He can be reached at Scott@RunSwitchPR.com or on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY.