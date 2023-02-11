It was a cold, dreary Dec. 19, 1998, and the Imel family was hurtling west down U.S. 68-Ky. 80 in the family news mobile trying to make time to get Murray State University. I was driving our green Dodge Caravan with Tracy navigating and Zach tucked in the back watching Barney on the TV/VCR with headphones.
Western's men's basketball team was playing Murray State, and I was covering for the Daily News. Zach, almost 5 at the time, was and is a huge Hilltopper fan. Tracy and I made a point to take him to every game or tournament I would cover.
Tremain Rowles was his favorite player, and Zach was in the lockerroom after every win. He gave Tremain his rec league basketball card after one game, and some years later Rowles still had it in his wallet. He gave Zach his jersey when he graduated.
We were running behind, so I was pressing the speed limit. I like to get to the game early to set up remote cameras and get into my photo groove. I was listening to the radio getting my game face on.
Somewhere near Devil's Elbow, in Land Between the Lake National Recreation Area, Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" came on. I turned it up and started rocking out. Halfway into the song, I decided to pass a large logging truck that was swaying side to side in front of us.
Usually when I put the car in drive, Tracy falls asleep and this time was no different. Rocking out to the music, I hammered on the gas and the "manny" van rocketed forward and Tracy's head snapped back. I looked over and and she was head banging as well.
What I didn't know was that she had a piece of chewing gum in her mouth that that lodged in her throat when I hit the gas. I even looked over, smiled and yelled "rock and roll!" I finally figured out that she was choking, and hit her on the back to dislodge the gum.
After she spit it out, she turned and yelled, "are you trying to kill me?" I apologized profusely to no avail. Needless to say, the rest of the ride to the arena was Tracy accusing me of attempted murder and me trying to explain.
The Tops lost to the Racers, 57-69, the ride home was a quiet one and Zach was none the wiser.