It was a cold, dreary Dec. 19, 1998, and the Imel family was hurtling west down U.S. 68-Ky. 80 in the family news mobile trying to make time to get Murray State University. I was driving our green Dodge Caravan with Tracy navigating and Zach tucked in the back watching Barney on the TV/VCR with headphones.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

