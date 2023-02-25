Basketball is a contact sport for all involved

March Madness is upon us.
I have been shooting some prep hoops and Western Kentucky University mens’ and women’s basketball this season in my role as player/coach at the Daily News. I’ve made a few good frames and have enjoyed seeing and reconnecting with the folks that I’ve met and come to know over the years on the hardwood.
With the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball district tournaments wrapped up, the 4th Region tournament kicks off Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena with the girls’ first round games. It will be a busy week at Diddle with games Sunday and Monday, boys’ first round games Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Toppers playing Thursday and Saturday, the girls’ 4th Region semis and final Friday and Saturday. The boys’ 4th Region semis and final are Monday and Tuesday.
It’s a marathon for everyone involved, including our staff of reporters, photographers and copy editors. I am just hoping I can survive my assignments without injury. As my wife will attest, I am a ball and player magnet.
Sitting on the baseline at games is not without its perils. With players flying out of bounds chasing loose balls, fighting with cheerleaders for space and cursing under my breath at referees that camp out on the baseline, with their backside as the only thing I see though my lens.
Over the years, I have taken my fair share of body blows from basketballs and players. During a girls’ regional tournament 15 years ago, a player tried to save the ball from going out of bounds and launched it into the side of my head. My glasses and camera went flying. It made such a loud noise as it connected with my temple they stopped the game to have EMS check on me. Thank the lord for autofocus, because everything was blurry in my left eye for days.
I finally went to see my optometrist, Lowell Ware, who told me I have a photopsias, commonly referred to an eye floater. To this day, when I shoot photos, what looks like a tarantula peeks around the corner into my field of vision. It’s a constant reminder to pay more attention. So if you see me shooting pictures at a game and I suddenly jerk, it’s because I think the ball is headed my way, or that spider has scared the hell out me.
The ball to the head, while the effects were longer lasting, was nothing compared to what happened at a WKU game early in the 2000-01 season when the late Chris Marcus, the 7-1, 300 pound Hilltopper center, landed in my lap.
I was seated on the baseline with my legs crossed, next to an overstuffed chair that some lucky fan was picked to sit in during the game. Marcus went up for a shot, was fouled, knocked off balance and teetered in front of me before landing right in my lap like he was sitting in a chair.
My friends in the stands saw the play happen and at first thought Marcus landed in the overstuffed chair next to me that I resembled. Marcus’s teammates ran over, helped him up and dusted him off. I, on the other hand, was in excruciating pain. His weight, coupled with my weight and the unforgiving hardwood, left me with a broken tailbone.
It was a long season covering high school hoops and WKU basketball. My wife suggested I put an inflatable donut in my seat to help ease the pain. My ego only let me put layers of foam under me. It took more than two seasons to recover.
I am hoping I make it though this March Madness unscathed.
