Basketball is a contact sport for all involved
Buy Now

Big Red makes a “confetti angel.” The Hilltoppers had defeated FIU to win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Monday, March 11, 2013, at the Summit Arena in Hot Springs, Ark.

 Joe Imel /joe.imel@bgdaily News

March Madness is upon us.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Tags

Recommended for you