Beer cures what ales you

“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” Abraham Lincoln
This column has been brewing ever since I read news reports that President Biden wants to limit Americans to just two beers a week. As a home brewer and craft beer lover, I was outraged. So, I decided to take ol’ Abe’s advice and look for the facts myself … with a cold India Pale Ale pint in hand.
President Biden’s alcohol czar, Dr. George Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told the Daily Mail in a interview recently that the United States Department of Agriculture could revise its alcohol recommendations to match Canada’s guidelines.
In January, our neighbors to the north began urging citizens to limit their alcohol consumption to just two drinks per week. Since the 1990s, the United States has recommended men drink no more than two drinks a day and women limit themselves to one drink a day.
Both sides of the political aisle retreated to their usual corners. Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was quoted by national media, “Democrats are trying to control every aspect of your life. We saw this especially during COVID and it’s continued throughout the Biden administration,” Cruz said. “All it’s done is erode trust in public health bureaucrats.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sidestepped the brouhaha by saying, “Let me tell you what, I’m not going to get involved in that question right there,” the press secretary said. “I have no idea. I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in.”
As we’ve seen and before you know it, recommendations can become mandates and we’re off brewing up in the holler, naming our beers Koop’s Ale and Biden’s Bock and bootlegging out of the back of an SUV. Besides, how many government recommendations do American really follow anyway? Saturated fats, sugars and sodium are flowing like an open tap at a keg party in this country.
After reading quite a bit though, I was relieved. Prohibition didn’t seem to be looming on the horizon and the one-barrel home-brew system John Williams and I built was safe from the “revenuers,” for now.
I do believe in the words of another president, Thomas Jefferson, who penned, “Beer, if drunk in moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health.”
Dr. Koob did have one thing right in his Daily Mail interview that lit a fire under the boil kettle. He did admit the social benefits of alcohol, describing it as a “social lubricant.”
Beer is many things to many people. To me, beer transcends party, ideology, class and geography. It’s enjoyed by all walks of life, male and female, rural and urban, Republican and Democrat. It is an equalizer and unifier. It leads to common ground and civil discourse in politics and life. When so much in the world today divides us, beer is there to bring us closer together.
