New Gov. Andy Beshear hopes Kentucky can be a national example of casting aside political divisions.
He’s said a variation of those words numerous times since winning the election.
“We can disagree without being disagreeable,” Beshear said.
With Beshear in the governor’s office, Kentucky has entered an era of divided government. The Democratic governor must work with Republicans who hold super majorities in the state Senate and House.
In remarks after taking the oath last week, Beshear urged the state’s leaders to resist the trend of political rancor and to reach across party lines.
“We also have the opportunity, no I think it’s the duty, to prove to this commonwealth and this country that we can still govern,” he said. “Anger, insults, even hatred, have infiltrated the very sacred institutions of our government. And we see our neighbors viewing neighbors as the enemy. ... But right here and right now, we have a moment in time, maybe a moment in history, to get this right.”
As we all know, actions speak louder than words.
Will Beshear be able to back up his promises of civility when he actually has to work with Republicans in Frankfort to accomplish his goals?
“It’s about working with people on the issues that you agree on,” Beshear said post-election. “And yes, you may fight on the issues that you don’t, but understanding that there is always that next issue that’s out there that you’re going to have to come back together and work on.”
For now, there seems to be a willingness for both sides to work together.
House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney told The Associated Press in November that Beshear will have an opportunity to forge a working relationship with GOP lawmakers.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer tweeted following Beshear’s victory, “I worked with his dad on issues and am sure we can find areas of common ground. Let’s get to work.”
So far, we like what we’re hearing from Beshear and Republicans in Frankfort.
We hope they all stand behind their words once the session starts this January. If Kentucky is to truly reach its potential, all sides must work together for the betterment of Kentuckians.
