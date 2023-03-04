Weather is the news of day.
It's Friday afternoon and I am at my desk at the Daily News with two police scanners on, the television turned to the weather and two laptops with Twitter feeds and a weather radar app up in front of me.
I have been listening to the multiple agencies dealing with severe weather and the threat of tornadoes. Warren County parks employees have shelters open, law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and utility workers are responding to injury accidents, signs and lines down, trees down, roofs blown off and structural damage at multiple buildings.
Severe weather and the threat of tornadoes have always been top of mind awareness for all of our local and state emergency services entities, as well as those of us in the newspaper business. Ever since the early hours of Dec. 11, 2021, severe weather and the threat of tornadoes now carries a different meaning to our community and brings with it a heightened sense of awareness and dread.
Four separate tornadoes with winds of 150 mph tore through Bowling Green destroying homes, businesses, structures and uprooting trees and claiming the lives of 17 Bowling Green residents. There was story after story of our local heroes; firefighters, police, deputies, EMT's, city and county employees, utility workers and everyday citizens that ran headlong into danger and worked tirelessly in the moment and the aftermath.
Weather was the news of the day 26 years ago, almost to the day, too.
I was in the office on March 2, 1997, listening to a much older police scanner and not even thinking about social media, when I heard of tornado damage in the community of Bugtussle in southern Monroe County just north of the state line. In usual fashion, I grabbed the scanner and cameras headed toward Fountain Run and turned south.
The tornado that hit Bugtussle was part of a major tornado outbreak that struck from Arkansas to Kentucky. The outbreak produced 58 tornadoes, including three violent F4 tornadoes that killed at least 27 people. Severe flooding also occurred across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, resulting in 16 Ohio counties and 44 Kentucky counties being declared disaster areas. The flash floods and damaging wind elsewhere caused 34 deaths across six states, including Kentucky.
When I arrived I found the telltale evidence of a tornado: trailers splintered, roofs missing, debris strewn about and lives shattered. I parked the car and set out on foot down Bugtussle Road where I came across a young girl sitting on an overturned mattress in the middle of what used to be her family's trailer. I made a few frames, talked to her for bit and moved on down the road.
I found a a mother and daughter hugging in the middle of what used to be their kitchen. The roof was gone and a lifetime of possessions and mementos crushed under foot. I quickly and quietly took photos of the moment. They said they were just lucky to be alive, thanked the "good Lord" and said they would rebuild.
I spent another hour walking around, making pictures and talking to people before heading back to the Daily News to process my color negative film and scan photos in for the next day's paper.
The scenes are always the same covering severe weather ... the debris, the hugs, the loss. The other constant is our ability to come back from adversity.
My deadline for this week's column is in 10 minutes and the power just went out; so far no tornadoes, but we do have a lot of wind damage all over the region. I am hoping the second round leaves us be.
Every 26 years is fine with me.
