I was staring at a blank computer screen Thursday, Aug. 18, hoping for some divine inspiration for my next column. I was struggling, so I decided to start unpacking the mound of negative and print boxes that were piled up in my office.
It’s amazing how much space 31 years of photojournalim can take up.
I started rummaging through some prints and pulled out a 16x20-inch print of a rainbow over the Guthrie Bell Tower. I slid it back into the envelope and as I was putting it away, I saw an 8x10 tucked away in the bottom.
When I pulled out the print, I immediately knew the photo. It was a frame of now-retired Bowling Green Fire Department Capt. Levy Davis giving oxygen to a momma cat with one of her kittens watching at a house fire on Kentucky Street. I remembered taking the photo but couldn’t remember the year, so I logged into the Daily News archives and lo and behold I took the photo Aug. 18, 2004.
What are the chances of coming across that photo 18 years to the day later?
The more I thought about the picture, the more I remembered the circumstances and the attention it gained. I was on the top of my spot news game, getting to fires quickly and looking to make the best picture possible. I was lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time to make a frame that I really love.
Here are a few snippets from the story that reporter Hayli Fellwock wrote:
A fire at 620 Kentucky St. caused about $20,000 worth of damage to the rear part of the home of an elderly woman.
Also living in the home were numerous cats, one of which was resuscitated by emergency workers at the scene of the fire.
James York, owner of the neighboring business, Yorks Used Tires, said he and his employees discovered the fire at the home’s rear and notified the resident, whom they referred to as Mama B.
He said they were surprised to find her sitting calmly on the front porch.
“We thought she was in there burning up,” he said.
York said his business caught fire along the outer rear side when the flames from the neighboring home began to grow.
York and his brother, Bobby York of Bowling Green, were both treated for minor injuries after helping with the firefighting efforts.
“(Robert) was trying to put that fire out with a water hose,” James York said. “Something exploded in that house and hit him and hit me. I told Bobby, It’s just too hot. Get away from there.”
Aside from James and Bobby York, there were no other injuries.
I knew I had great photo that was a story-telling moment. I worked shooting the fire scene when I saw Capt. Davis laying on the ground and giving oxygen to a momma cat with one of her kittens watching. Being an animal lover, the photo is one of my favorites. I would find out later it was popular with a lot of people.
I filed the photo in the Daily News system for publication and sent it to The Associated Press. As a member paper, we share images with the news cooperative that are made available to papers in Kentucky, across the country and worldwide.
There was a strong reaction right away to the photo. As papers across the country ran the photo in print and online, I started getting calls wanting to know the condition of the cat, did the kitten get adopted or did I have the contact information of the firefighter that saved the momma cat.
I probably received a dozen calls from animal owners asking to contact him for one reason or another. I spoke later with Davis, who told me he received dozens of calls from animal lovers and even had a marriage proposal from a woman in New York City. She was such a cat lover that she had to marry him because of the photo.
Davis and I still laugh about that today. The photo got good play, won some awards and was even featured in a spay-and-neuter ad campaign in Canada.
I’m still flabbergasted that I found that photo 18 years to the day later. As I have been sorting though negatives to scan in to an eventual book of my photojournalism work that I am going to publish, a flood of thoughts, stories and memories come back with each image I see.
Each image is more than just a picture to me. It was a moment in time that I was privileged to witness and document. I hope that as I pull up and share more images from my past you enjoy them as much I do.
