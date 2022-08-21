Rescue photo shows up 18 years later
Buy Now

Now-retired Bowling Green Fire Department Capt. Levy Davis gives oxygen to a cat at a house fire in this photo taken Aug. 18, 2004, at 620 Kentucky St. The cat, which survived, and its kittens were pulled from the fire, which damaged the home of an elderly woman. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

 Joe Imel

I was staring at a blank computer screen Thursday, Aug. 18, hoping for some divine inspiration for my next column. I was struggling, so I decided to start unpacking the mound of negative and print boxes that were piled up in my office.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Tags

Recommended for you