Bobby Knight is in Glasgow at Tumbleweed!
That was the rumor 15 years ago, fueled by the now-defunct Hilltopper Haven, an internet message board for Western Kentucky University sports fans, conspiracy theorists, those in the know and those who thought they were in the know.
Darrin Horn, a WKU crowd favorite on the court from 1991-1995, had just departed as head men’s basketball coach on the Hill in a prickly manner to South Carolina. Speculation on the Toppers’ next coach reached a fevered pitch in late March and early April of 2008.
The Haven was rife with rumors, names and sightings of possible candidates. It reached a fevered pitch near April Fool’s Day with a reported sighting of the that lovable, besweatered former Indiana coach at Tumbleweed in Glasgow on a Saturday night.
The Daily News and other local media outlets were forced to chase their tails trying to sort though all of the drama unfolding in the community. Then-Daily News sports editor Daniel Pike and WKU beat writer Rob Herbst were doing their best not to get beat but to get it right.
I got a call from Pike letting me know of the rumored sighting. Not one to be beat, I grabbed my cameras and headed north on I-65 to try to possibly get a shot of Knight with then-WKU athletics director Wood Selig. Other media outlets, reading the Haven, too, dispatched their crack reporters north. Pike even sent his brother over to restaurant to look for signs of the clandestine meeting. The place was locked up with no signs of coach Knight.
Ken MacDonald was announced as the new WKU coach shortly after that, but not before then-WKU president Gary Ransdell admonished the local media.
Here is an excerpt from a story we ran after the wild goose chase:
Both Ransdell and Selig seemed incredulous about the rumors, and Ransdell in part blamed media reports for fanning the flames. “One, two, three, four,” Ransdell said, pointing at the media members gathered outside the WKU men’s locker room. “That’s how it got to this point.”
“It’s the chat rooms, it’s the Haven,” Selig said. “It starts taking life of its own.” Still, Selig acknowledged that discussions about Knight had taken place within the WKU administration and they simply never developed beyond that.
The Haven faded into just a memory, being replaced by Twitter, Facebook and FlightTracker.
The search for Rick Stansbury’s successor played out much differently last weekend. Instead of the Haven, Twitter and a flight tracking app drove the chase.
Saturday morning at 11:48 a.m., I received a text from a good friend with ties to WKU men’s basketball. No words, just an image from the FlightAware app that showed a flight plan from Corpus Christi International Airport to Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport with an arrival time of 1:46 p.m.
That was all I needed. I told Tracy to cancel our plans, I was headed to stake out the airport with the longest lens I had. At 12:38 p.m., Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, tweeted that sources told him WKU is hiring the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach, Steve Lutz.
At 12:39 p.m. I texted WKU athletics director Todd Stewart and asked if the plane was going to be on ramp at 1:46 p.m. or was I going to have to stalk the airport and get the shot like a sniper. Todd was very helpful and replied the flight would be delayed until around 3:45. I’m glad he gave in, because I was not coming up empty handed.
I arrived at the airport early and had a chance to talk to Stewart about the process to find WKU’s 16th men’s head basketball coach. He shared some insight into what went into Lutz coaching in Diddle Arena. It was a candid conversation that I appreciated.
I spent the next 30 minutes hanging out in the terminal with WKU sports photographer Steve Roberts, Stewart’s son, Blake, and Dana Brown, assistant director of communications for men’s basketball. Brown was as nervous as a cat in a rocking chair factory. Her head was on a swivel, watching out for other media, fans and looky-loos hoping to catch a glimpse of the new coach.
A booster’s jet arrived and Stewart drove out to pick up Lutz, his family and their luggage. Roberts and I closed in on the plane with cameras blazing. It was over in less than five minutes. But, I had what I came there for, the only pics published by local media of the new coach arriving before he was announced.
I am by no means a basketball prognosticator or pontificator. All I know is what I see through the lens. I think Lutz is a good choice and I hope he gets WKU back to winning the conference championship and winning a game in the NCAA Tournament. Western fans and the school deserve that much. It is a storied program in a drought.
I am looking forward to shooting photos of Lutz coaching, but I really wish I had a chance to make pictures of Knight throwing a chair across the floor at Diddle Arena.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.