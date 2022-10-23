It has been a busy 100 days since the Daily News sold, filled with long hours and a steep learning curve. I’m back shooting a lot of sports and a few news assignments at the paper as the general manager, which as you know is fine with me. In that time I’ve probably pressed the shutter on my Nikons more than 140,840 times.
So, when I packed my bags to head to Florida for some much-needed relaxation and fishing with my wife, Tracy, and our best friends of 25 years, I decided to pack light. I’m not talking about clothes, I’m talking about the incredible amount of photo gear that I carry on me and in my car every day. I left behind eight camera bodies, 12 lenses, ranging from 14mm-600mm, 10 flashes, lights stands, light modifiers, remote triggers and a huge assortment of gadgets that are all packed in 6 huge photo cases.
I usually brought down a case or two of gear over the years to do beach photos of the kids, action shots of them skim-boarding and playing in the surf, family photos and the yearly trip to Pensacola Naval Air Station to photograph the Blue Angels’ practice session. I even shot some spot news from the balcony of the condo in the form of a missing child and beach rescues.
Many of the photos I shot ended up in a blog that I used to write titled “Chasing the Light” where I would talk about what I did as a photojournalist and how I saw things. I ended that about 10 years ago after a long run and a healthy readership.
When we pulled out for Destin a week ago, I carried just an iPhone with me and I really hadn’t planned to shoot any photos of note. Of course there are the usual selfies, food snaps and social media pictures that everyone is expected to post as part of our oversharing culture these days. I limited my photos to those for a few days, but finally gave in to my ever-present urge to chase the light while sitting on the deck watching the sunset.
The best time of day to shoot photos is early morning or late afternoon when the sun is lower on the horizon and the quality of light is amazing. I used to use Kodachrome 64, a slide film introduced in the 1930s, that was the gold standard for photography and cinematography. Kodachrome had poetry in it, a softness and an elegance. Today, with digital photography, you gain so many benefits but most people mess it up with filters and post-production. You could take Kodachrome out of the box and the pictures are already brilliant.
The other day as the sun set, everyone pulled out their iPhones to capture the overall scene. I saw things differently as the real photo was tight, vertical and included silhouettes of people walking on the beach with the sun sparkling off the water. The real kicker was the lone kayaker that was tracking to paddle right through the sweet spot of visual success.
That’s what makes a photo even more interesting and compelling, not just the gorgeous light, but the human element. Combining both great light and humanity are the gold standard. Since taking that photo down here, I have been chasing the light. This vacation has rejuvenated me physically and visually.
When I get back, I know of dozens of locations in Bowling Green and Warren County that I will visit in the early morning and late afternoon to frame up a photo that speaks to me. I’ll try to time it to get that light, composition and human element just right.
The water tower, the old courthouse, the Corvette Museum frustum, looking up College St., a view from any of the parking structures, the historic truss bridge on Old Richardsville Road, Lost River Cave, the WKU Ag Farm, Barren River, Beech Bend Road, and I could go on and on about all of the places at home to chase the light.
I just see differently. I look at almost everything as if I were looking through a camera lens. It’s been that way for 37 years.
Taking pictures at the beach is easy, but making pictures in your own backyard is the real challenge and much more rewarding. When I return, my goal is to chase the light again and share my vision with you in the most visual city and county in the state.
