Chasing the light
The sun sets on Miramar Beach in Destin, Fla., as beachgoers walk the surf and a lone kayaker paddles in the ocean. The photo was shot with an iPhone 12 ProMax zoomed all the way out. I wish I had shot this with my Nikon D4 and 600mm.

It has been a busy 100 days since the Daily News sold, filled with long hours and a steep learning curve. I’m back shooting a lot of sports and a few news assignments at the paper as the general manager, which as you know is fine with me. In that time I’ve probably pressed the shutter on my Nikons more than 140,840 times.

