I loved the “Choose Your Own Adventure” books as a kid. To open the door, turn to Page 183. To attack the dragon, turn to Page 79. Sometimes the choices resulted in a dead end, but if you read long enough you navigated to a happy ending.
Democrats employ a “choose your own adventure” strategy in their arguments against Republicans, except in their sadistic story there’s no way out – every ending is the same. You are a racist, the end. You are a tool of the Kremlin, the end. You are shameful, the end. They plan to browbeat and silence anyone who protests, constructing evidence-free conspiracy theories along the way.
For President Donald Trump, all arguments lead Democrats to scream that Trump and his supporters are racists and, more recently, “white supremacists.” Joe Lockhart, former press secretary to President Bill Clinton, tweeted: “Vote for Donald Trump, and you are a racist. Don’t hide it like a coward. Wear that racist badge proudly and see how it feels.”
Studies indicate between 6.7 and 9.2 million voters switched from President Barack Obama to Trump in 2016; calling them racist en masse doesn’t seem like a good strategy to win them back. If Democrats canvass with a “to absolve yourself of racism, vote for us” script, they should expect a fair number of doors slammed in their face.
Following Trump’s rhetorical scrape with the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Rasmussen survey reported that 32 percent of Democrats believe “any white criticism of politicians of color is racist.” Perhaps they should heed the advice New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had for “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Consider the possibility that people who disagree with you aren’t necessarily doing so because of race.
The attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are equally ridiculous and always lead to the same dumb place. The Washington Post, MSNBC and third-tier Democrat political operatives who survive by running scam political action committees are colluding on a ludicrous narrative: McConnell is responsible for Russian election interference in 2016 and is encouraging it in 2020.
Having failed miserably at pinning the Russian collusion story on Trump, Democrats have migrated this farce to McConnell.
I’ll pause as you fetch your tinfoil hat.
When McConnell defended himself, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer challenged him to “prove” that he isn’t a “Russian asset,” as columnist Dana Milbank alleged in The Washington Post. In the grand tradition of Joseph McCarthy, Democrats want all Republicans to prove they aren’t racist or Russian, whether there’s any evidence supporting the assertion or not.
Milbank subsequently admitted that he “exaggerated” claims that McConnell had done nothing on election security (McConnell appropriated $380 million for it), proving his original argument was built on an absolute lie. But the farcical narrative continues because, hey, why let facts obstruct a good fundraising gimmick?
Liberals rage at McConnell as he restocks the federal judiciary at warp speed and embarrasses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi time and again, most recently in their border funding showdown. McConnell runs circles around Schumer, too, so Democrats construct arguments in which McConnell is the villain no matter what.
McConnell was hounded by comedian-turned-partisan hack Jon Stewart and would-be challenger and local gaffe machine Amy McGrath to pass funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. McConnell met with the New York City’s first responders, pledged to pass their bill before August and delivered ahead of schedule.
McGrath’s response? “It’s too bad that Mitch McConnell had to be shamed into doing the right thing here,” she said, despite the first responders themselves praising McConnell as being “nothing but gracious ... he’s in the 1 percent of people keeping their word in Washington, D.C. And while we don’t always agree on everything with Mr. McConnell … he’s actually helped us get here today.”
Manufactured damnation was always McGrath’s plan whether McConnell passed the 9/11 bill or not. That sort of vapid, unethical tactic is unbecoming someone who touts their military training as their chief qualification for office. A former Marine, McGrath was trained “to exemplify the ultimate in ethical and moral behavior” and “to never lie.”
McGrath, now serving under General Schumer’s command, will need serious remediation when this ill-advised tour is over. Allegations that her campaign moved to have a Democratic critic Matt Jones fired from his public affairs television show exemplify that McGrath’s days running as a military officer with confidence and integrity are over.
Voters will become numb to this tactic, even as McGrath and whatever socialist emerges from the Democratic presidential primary are cheered on by their dishonest Hollywood and media enablers. What thrills the urban bubble dwellers will smell rotten in Middle America, but Democrats have already made their choice:
To destroy your integrity in pursuit of power, turn to Page 193.
