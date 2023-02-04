The Daily News is a hive of activity these days just seven months after becoming an affiliate newspaper of Boone Newsmedia, based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We are hitting our stride and welcome new neighbors in this storied building.
When you walk in our front door at 813 College St., you will be greeted by our circulation staff and customer service reps that will help you renew your subscription, put it on hold during your vacation or direct you to advertising or the newsroom.
To your left is our classified and display advertising department, staffed with the best in the business, as proven by their recent awards sweep at the Kentucky Press Association. They are on the phone, taking orders, calling customers or whizzing in and out of the building making it to face-to-face meetings with business owners and advertisers.
I don’t have many rules for them, but one is if they get a coffee, they have to get one for me. I was never a coffee drinker until I started working at newspapers. Now I fuel my day with a dark roast from Spencer’s Coffee, an espresso from Pastiche or Freedom Fuel Keurig pods from Black Rifle Coffee Company in my office. On a particularly rough day, Tracy sends me with a Stanley thermos of java as thick as motor oil.
Once you move past our sales department, the newsroom is up the hall. There are five offices, varying in size, that house the news reporters, photography and sports staff, the managing editor and the copy desk. Our news clerk, composing/graphics department and office manager are in close proximity. Since the sale, we have moved all operations to the front of the building to make better use of the space.
Speaking of better use of space, we welcomed a few new businesses to our building that occupies more than 30,000 square feet in the 800 block between College and Center streets. Last year, Jason Hines brought his commercial printing business, Print Media, to the Daily News. He and his staff occupy the middle of the building where our mailroom and paper storage used to be. While we print in Knoxville now, we still have a printing press humming in the building. The smell of ink from our old 9 unit Goss Urbanite printing press is still in the air.
A new neighbor is Greg West and his Effective Mail Marketing business. Since 1995, he has specialized in postal discounting, bulk mailing needs, target marketing, list maintenance and data processing services. He is in the old press room. His dog, Rowan, roams the halls and offices of the entire building looking for a friend.
The neighbor I am most excited about is Bowling Green’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Following a decade of business on Adams Street, I helped them move to a space better suited to their needs. They occupy the 10,000-square-foot packaging facility on the Center Street side.
“To be a part of downtown Bowling Green – that’s an opportunity we had to jump on,” said store manager Jared McDuffy. “The money we raise at the ReStore gives the build side (of Habitat) money available to them right now they can use for materials – 100% goes to our affiliate.”
Their doors will open Feb. 11, with one of their newest partners, Half Price Books, in the space, too.
There is a lot happening downtown, and I am thrilled the Daily News is a part of it, both as an anchor and there to report on Bowling Green’s growth. When I get to work, I don’t have to stray too far to get a bite to eat, shop for a gift that I’ve forgotten to get, have a cigar or drink at the end of the day at Bowling Green Pipe and Cigar or meet friends, co-workers or family for dinner at one of the many restaurants within walking distance.
Community means a lot to me, and the downtown community is one that means even more to Bowling Green. Make sure to visit our new neighbors in our building and downtown. My door is always open to the community. Come down and give me a story tip, tell me what we are doing right or wrong and please, bring me a coffee, the stronger the better.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.