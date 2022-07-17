Not many people can say they have their dream job, especially in today’s market. Well, I am an exception. On July 1, I was named general manager of the Daily News more than 30 years after I was hired by Don Stringer as a photojournalist for the venerable 168-year-old publication.
I had aspirations of becoming a teacher and football coach when my parents dropped me off at Western Kentucky University in 1984. Those dreams were short-lived, so I picked up the course catalog and pored over it trying to find my calling in life. Little did I know WKU was home to the premier photojournalism program in the country. I carried my trusty Nikon F camera up the hill and fell in love. Telling stories through pictures became my passion.
In 1988 I found an even higher calling in the form of community journalism. I landed at the McLean County News in Calhoun, where I reported on McLean County High School sports, Livermore city commission, farm news, ribbon cuttings, fires, accidents and the occasional quilt contest winner.
I became a common sight in the community carrying my cameras, a reporter’s notebook and a police scanner (more about that later). I found my true passion covering the lives of everyday people, business owners and even politicians. Not much happened in McLean County without me knowing about it.
My goal was to get to the Daily News to work for a big-time paper. I made a stop at the Hardin County Independent for a couple of years along the way before I landed in the community that I call home. I have held many jobs and titles in the previous three decades at the paper; photojournalist, chief photographer, photo editor, assistant managing editor, digital media director, director of operations and finally general manager. It’s been a long road to get the top spot at the newspaper of record in my community.
I’ll save the stories of what I’ve witnessed, covered and experienced as both a photojournalist and reporter for future columns.
Now that we have my story out of the way, I want to tell you about what you can expect from me and my colleagues at the Daily News following the Gaines family passing the torch after 140 years to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The same names and faces that you have come to trust will continue to bring you the news you expect in the region. We hold sacred the obligation to keep our readers and the community informed and institutions accountable. Newspapers, even though they have experienced incredible change, are suited to do it better than anybody else. You will find more relevant and important news in print and online about Bowling Green, Warren County and the surrounding region.
Managing Editor Wes Swietek’s quote in a recent story announcing the sale rings true, “For more than a century, the Daily News has been the leader in keeping our community informed,” Swietek said. “We look forward to continuing that legacy.”
We will work even harder to be a vehicle for our advertisers in a booming local economy that is experiencing unprecedented growth. Our goal is to be a community partner with our nonprofits, the chamber of commerce, school systems and businesses. Holding steadfast to our mission will keep the Daily News relevant for years to come.
My role as general manger is one of a player/coach. You will find me out in the community preaching community journalism and from time to time even on the sidelines of high school football games shooting pictures. I plan to connect with our readers through this weekly column. The topics and format will vary but the constant thread will be the community and the paper.
I welcome your feedback, news tips or just the chance to talk about community issues that are important to you. Give me a call, email me or drop in to talk over a cup of coffee. The Daily News offices are still located downtown at 813 College St.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.