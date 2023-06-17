Don't sweat the small stuff, son

Spc. Robert Imel holds his first-born child and only son, Joseph Patrick Imel, in 1965.

When we talk of our fascination with social media influencers these days, we generally are referring to people with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. Businesses, brand marketers, political campaigns and even our own government look to use them to sell products, reinforce perceived social norms, garner votes or to promote their socio-political agendas in the digital space.

