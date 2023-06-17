When we talk of our fascination with social media influencers these days, we generally are referring to people with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. Businesses, brand marketers, political campaigns and even our own government look to use them to sell products, reinforce perceived social norms, garner votes or to promote their socio-political agendas in the digital space.
Last week, Rose Montoya, a transgender-identifying male and social media influencer, who became famous for TikTok content, chose to bare his prosthetic breasts alongside two others during the White House Pride event on the South Lawn. Montoya shared the video to nearly 800,000 followers.
Following a public outcry, a White House spokeswoman announced that Montoya would not be invited to future events. “The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that,” Karine Jean-Pierre said. “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families. It’s not appropriate. It’s disrespectful.”
In our society today, we are constantly assailed with the messages of “be yourself, express yourself” or “don’t let anyone silence your voice.” It seems that Montoya and others were never taught why certain places and institutions should be treated with reverence and not like a night on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras. That goes for the Jan. 6 protesters who stormed the United State Capitol, too.
On the heels of Mother’s Day with Father’s Day on Sunday, I think of the original influencers, our parents, especially our fathers. They provide us a level of trust that surpasses social media to shape and guide us through life. The importance of a father can be seen physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually and relationally in children and the family.
Children taking their cues from social media influencers, instead of their mother and father can have devastating effects and consequences. In addition to promoting unhealthy behaviors and a negative impact on a child’s mental health, they can foster feelings of inadequacy by comparing themselves to others. Along with the ills of our societal fixation with influencers, we are facing a huge problem with what I think is one part of the solution.
Right now in the country, we have a fatherhood crisis. In 2022, there were about 15.78 million children living with a single mother in the United States, and about 3.44 million children living with a single father. Studies show that children who grow up in a home without a father are four times more likely to grow up in poverty and twice as likely to drop out of school, and daughters are seven times more likely to become pregnant as a teenager, according to research.
I was lucky to have Robert Ellsworth Imel to show me the way. He came from working-class parents, who lived through the Great Depression in rural Ohio and joined the military early in life as a way to provide for his wife and eventually four children. He worked odd jobs at night to make ends meet when being in the military during and after the Vietnam War was unpopular and wages did not keep up with civilian pay. He had a work ethic second to none.
Dad was always there for us. He treated his wife like a queen, encouraged and supported us in school and extracurricular activities. He made sure we were equipped to be successful in life. His support and guidance continued for decades, even as he battled the effects of Agent Orange exposure from his time serving in Vietnam. I credit my success and that of my three sisters to him.
I could go on and on about how great he was in my eyes and give you example after example of the impact he had on our family. The biggest takeaways from his steady hand were an unwavering belief in our faith, our family and our country. He also had a few sayings that I still repeat today. His favorite line was “don’t sweat the small stuff” and the advice from him that I use most is “it’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”
He never met a stranger and he always helped others in less fortunate situations. Habitat for Humanity, St. Vincent de Paul and being a deacon at St. Christopher and later at St. Joseph Catholic Church were his passion beyond family in retirement.
Happy Father’s Day, dad. I know you are looking down on me whispering “don’t sweat the small stuff, son.”