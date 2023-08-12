Family photos and cold beer are treasures and pleasures

Barbara Imel holds a beer for her son, Joey, at a Biergarten in Frankfort, Germany July 10, 1966.

 Photo by Robert Imel

A package arrived recently filled with photos from the past. My dad’s brother, Uncle Charlie, has been sending me hundreds of old black and white family photos from their childhood in rural Ohio. As the oldest of the Imel grandchildren, he said he wanted me to have the photos that were passed down to him as the youngest child of Howard and Donna Imel of Urbana, Ohio.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

