A package arrived recently filled with photos from the past. My dad’s brother, Uncle Charlie, has been sending me hundreds of old black and white family photos from their childhood in rural Ohio. As the oldest of the Imel grandchildren, he said he wanted me to have the photos that were passed down to him as the youngest child of Howard and Donna Imel of Urbana, Ohio.
I have been poring over the old photos, many with notes on the back, with fascination of the past. The images were taken at family gatherings, of milestones in their four children’s lives and of everyday events from the 1930s, 40s, 50s and 60s. These glimpses into the past are priceless to me. As I looked at them, I felt like I traveled back in time, seeing details long forgotten, reminding me of what matters and how time moves too quickly.
Photos, like memories and stories, are part of our legacy. We hold them close, we pass them down. It’s a gift to be able to share a visual of moments, details, people, places and things to those we love. If a person’s house catches fire, what are the things people will risk their lives to save? Aside from the obvious answers of people and pets, the most coveted item to be saved are family photos and portraits.
I have been fortunate enough to capture so many family memories, both good and bad. From the birth of my son to the death of my dad, I have used my cameras to both record and deal with those moments. I trained my cameras on Zach from birth until high school graduation. I have thousands of photos capturing every important moment, daily life and his accomplishments. One of my favorite frames is his reaction after scoring the winning goal in a hard-fought match for Bowling Green High School soccer. He sprinted around the field, with arms raised in victory, while being mobbed by his teammates.
The milestone I missed in Zach’s life was his recent engagement on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., last weekend. He proposed to Gabriella Bucci while on one of their daily walks after work. He at least learned something from me as he had a friend hide in the bushes and shoot pictures to capture the moment. My wife got a little terse with me as I critiqued the photos instead of focusing on the joyous moment.
The camera has also been a shield during tough family times. I put it between me and my dad’s struggle with cancer. I slipped into photojournalist mode for those years, documenting his struggle and our family’s pain as if I was telling a story for the paper. I realize now, I only put it down when I collapsed on his chest crying as he took his last breath. I rarely share those photos but rest assured they will be passed down to my grandchildren just as Uncle Charlie has done.
Oddly enough, I am camera shy. I prefer to be behind the camera and not in front of it. But, there is one photo of me that I love to share and talk about.
A couple of years ago I was running late to get my mother to church. She handed me a small 3x3 black and white photo I stuck above the visor without glancing at it. It wasn’t until a few weeks later that I was driving early one fall morning to meet my good friend John Williams to brew a batch of our amber ale. I pulled the visor down to block the sun and a photo floated down into my lap. The photo was of me, as a toddler, sitting on my mother’s lap in a Biergarten in Frankfort, Germany, drinking beer out of huge beer stein. On the back she penned a note: “July 10, 1966 – German beer doesn’t bother Joey – he can drink more than me. When I wouldn’t give him anymore, he went to other tables begging.”
At that moment, I realized where my love of hops, yeast and water came from.