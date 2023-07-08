My fascination with aviation is well documented and firmly rooted ... in the ground.
I love all forms of planes, helicopters and flying machines. I have been up in WWII-era bombers, Vietnam-era helicopters, Blackhawk helicopters, a surplus Kansas Army National Guard helicopter that Sheriff Peanuts Gaines got to sniff out marijuana, all manner of Cessnas, private jets, hot air balloons and I even flew in a Red Baron biplane, wearing the old-school Snoopy leather helmet with matching goggles.
I have quite a few friends that are pilots, own planes and fly quite often. I have been up with them many times. I know it’s safe and I am statistically more likely to perish in an automobile accident than in a plane crash. I was always a little nervous about flying but never enough to stop me from climbing in one until a particular flight in 1999.
The paper would often send me up to get aerial photographs of local natural disasters, new developments, or any manner of news stories that needed a birds-eye view. I would rent a plane hire a pilot for an hour to take me up high enough to lean out of the window and snap frames with wide and telephoto lenses. Because it’s not the cheapest way to make pictures, I was tasked with shooting as much as I could of the city, county and Western Kentucky University when I was up for a specific assignment. I made good use of of my time.
On an overcast day in the middle of 1999, I dropped Tracy and Zach off at Lovers Lane Soccer Complex for his game and headed to the Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport to meet up with a pilot. My assignment was to shoot the soccer complex and surrounding land. I walked out on the apron holding two cameras hoping someone would flag me down. A tall, slender man, wearing overalls, no shirt and what looked like expensive Italian shoes, waved me down.
I was undeterred as I squeezed my girth into a Cessna 150, which is essentially a Volkswagen Beetle with wings. The 150 is a two-seat, tricycle gear, general aviation airplane that was designed for flight training, touring and personal use. I looked at the panel in front of me and started to get worried — there was insulation sticking out and empty spaces where instruments should have been.
The seatbelt did not come close to buckling and he said there were no seatbelt extenders on this flight. I sucked in my breath, chest, stomach and everything I could as slammed the door shut. I filled up the cabin, camera cradled in my lap.
We taxied to the runway and got the nod to take off. We rolled forward and picked up speed and just as the nose gear left the runway, the pressure from my thigh popped the door open. That poor latch never stood a chance. We didn't have that much speed so the door started flapping and I lost it.
"Put this thing down," I screamed in his ear. He grinned and replied, "No way, we're past the point of no return."
I panicked and grabbed the pilot by the arm and literally was clinging to him in an uncomfortable way. He tried to break free of my death grip as we climbed and finally yelled, "Man, let go of me, I gotta fly the plane!" I finally came to my senses and settled with holding on to the painter's loop on his overalls for the rest of flight.
He started to dip the plane so I could shoot out of my window like usual. With no seatbelt to hold me in, I imagined Tracy and Zach on the soccer field below looking up and seeing their husband and father screaming as I fell to the pitch.
"No way!" I yelled. I told him to dip to his left and I would shoot across him through his window. It was my quickest aerial shoot ever.
I gave him the signal to set it down and we landed without incident. The pilot was belly laughing so hard he was crying as we climbed out of the cockpit and headed to the terminal. I tucked my tail and headed to the soccer field. After that experience, I have never jumped at the chance to get airborne. I've had to reluctantly go up for the paper and some freelance clients since then.
These days, with my two drones, I can keep my feet firmly planted on terra firma and shoot all the aerial photos and footage I need.