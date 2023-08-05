I’ve always toyed with the idea of leaving the newspaper business over the years. But what my career change would look like always stumped me. Early on, thoughts of teaching, opening a brewery and in recent history, marketing or social media management, were options I considered. Those thoughts have always been quashed by two things, my FOMO (fear of missing out) and commitment to my family, myself and the community.
My FOMO is the overwhelming factor in doing what I have for the past 32 years. I like being in the know, in the middle of the action and being able to share those stories, pictures and tweets. I want to know when I hear sirens where they are going and what happened. I want to know what local government is doing with my tax dollars, what are local school boards doing, where crimes are being committed and what our our local law enforcement is doing about it, and above all else, what new chicken restaurants are coming to Bowling Green.
This dates me, but I am just like that nosy neighbor Gladys Kravitz in the television sitcom Bewitched in 1964. Peeking through the blinds in the neighborhood. My neighborhood just happens to be the community.
Local news is good for business and for the the community. I agree with the statement by Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers, that “people rely on their local paper to feel connected to their community, to decide where they stand on local issues, to find places and things to do, to talk with people about things happening in the community, because they find it enjoyable/entertaining and to be a better citizen.”
In short, the Fourth Estate is essential to our community. The media was first called the Fourth Estate in 1821 by Edmund Burke, who wanted to point out the power of the press. The first estate was the clergy, the second estate was the nobility, the third estate was the commoners and bourgeois and the fourth estate was the press. The first three estates were established during the French Revolution.
I am a firm believer in the power of the press, more so on a local level than nationally. Our fractured communication landscape and partisan politics that have seeped into our mainstream media has blurred the lines of objectivity and truth. Everyone with access to the internet thinks they have a bully pulpit from which to preach and scream.
With the power of the pulpit comes a great responsibility to be truthful, objective, fair and to admit and correct mistakes. I see politicians, talking heads and media types all lobbing flaming arrows from the far left and the far right over the huddled majority in the middle who are worried about making ends meet, their children, making a living wage, health care and traffic on Scottsville Road. There are two gangs in Washington (no not the Crips and Bloods) fighting over turf … and that turf is us.
I guess my biggest chance to leave was when the paper was purchased by Boone Newsmedia and Carpenter Newsmedia. Tracy and I talked long and hard when I was offered the general manager job. I had a few irons in the fire that might have worked out. She urged me to take the job and finish out my career in the place that shaped me. I agreed and didn't feel like I could walk away from my colleagues at the Daily News or worry about if the next general manager would be as committed to the readers and southcentral Kentucky like I am.
I was at the Ironton Tribune in Ohio this past week making sure things are running smoothly when one of the employees invited me to listen to his band, Building Rockets, at a concert in the park. I was sitting in the cheap seats when at the intermission, MacLean came over with his parents. As his dad walked up, I recognized him right away as Mike James, a former reporter at the Daily News in 1997. We relived some old times and exchanged stories about our careers. He retired recently from the Ashland Daily Independent. He commented that he was surprised I gave up my camera for management and applauded me for sticking with the paper.
I wouldn't have it any other way. I am just too afraid of missing out and not being in the know.