For the first time in NFL history, a mother will be wearing a jersey to support both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs because she has two sons playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
There is also another unique twist as we have two Black American quarterbacks squaring off against each other for the first time in a Super Bowl.
Also, did you know that the NFL, known as the American Professional Football Association at that time, had Fritz Pollard as the first Black American as a coach? Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard, born Jan. 27, 1894, was a Black American football player and coach.
Pollard and Bobby Marshall were the first two Black American players in the NFL in 1920. Football pioneer Walter Camp called Pollard “one of the greatest runners these eyes have ever seen.”
Pollard attended Albert G. Lane Manual Training High School in Chicago, also known as Lane Tech, where he played football, baseball and ran track. He then went to Brown University and majored in chemistry. Pollard played halfback on the Brown football team, which went to the 1916 Rose Bowl.
In 1915, the team upset Yale and was eventually invited to play in the Rose Bowl. When the team arrived in Pasadena, however, the hotel management where they were staying would not permit Pollard to sign in.
Fortunately, the hotel acquiesced when Pollard, his teammates and coaches threatened to go back home if Pollard wasn’t allowed to stay. At the hotel, assistant coach Bill Sprackling demanded to see the manager. When the clerk refused, Sprackling pounded on the desk bell and shouted, “If there isn’t a room for Fritz Pollard, none of us wants one.” The manager appeared, and Pollard got a room.
When he first arrived at Brown as its first Black player, Pollard was not accepted by his teammates, who had not played with a Black American before. “His teammates, basically, really wouldn’t talk to him or anything until they saw what he could do,” said Pollard’s grandson in a 2018 interview.
Fritz Pollard became the first Black running back to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team. After leaving Brown, Pollard spent time in the Army near the end of WWI.
His pro football career started with the Akron Pros, a team he led to the American Professional Football Association championship in 1920. He was one of only six African-Americans to play pro football at the time. In 1921, he became the co-head coach of the Pros, while still maintaining his roster position as running back. He also played for the Milwaukee Badgers, Hammond Pros, Gilberton Cadamounts, Union Club of Phoenixville and Providence Steam Roller.
Some sources indicate Pollard also served as co-coach of the Milwaukee Badgers with Budge Garrett for part of the 1922 season. He also coached the Gilberton Cadamounts, a non-NFL team. In 1923 and 1924, he served as head coach for the Hammond Pros.
Pollard coached at Lincoln University during the 1918-20 seasons (while playing pro football at Akron), and served as athletic director of the school’s World War I era Students’ Army Training Corps. During 1918-19, he led the team to a victorious season defeating Howard University in the annual Thanksgiving classic as well as Hampton University on Nov. 9, 1918, and teams of military recruits at Camp Dix on Nov. 2, 1918, and Camp Upton.
By the fall of 1920, he had begun to play for the Akron Pros, missing key Lincoln losses to Hampton and Howard, much to the dismay of the alumni and administration.
Pollard later criticized Lincoln University’s administration, saying they had hampered his ability to coach and had refused to provide adequate travel accommodations for the team.
“Prior to the Hampton game, the team was compelled to go to Hampton by boat, sleeping on the decks and under portholes,” he told a reporter. “No cabins were provided, nor were they given a place to sleep after reaching Hampton. They lost the game through lack of rest.”
He also blamed the school for not providing the proper equipment. “I, myself, bought and paid $200 out of my pocket for football shoes for the team.” ($2,997.56 in today’s money). He missed the 1920 Howard game, he said, because his Lincoln salary was so low that he was compelled to augment it with his pay from the Akron Pros.
He was being paid $1,500 per game which is $22,481.71 in today’s money. His time in the NFL would come to an unexpected end. Pollard stated “it was evident in my first year at Akron back in 1919, that they didn’t want Blacks in there getting that money. And here I was, playing and coaching and pulling down the highest salary in pro football.”
At the end of the 1926 season, Pollard and all Black players in the NFL were removed from the league.
He spent some time organizing all-Black barnstorming teams, including the Chicago Black Hawks in 1928 and the Harlem Brown Bombers in the 1930s. In fact, for 12 years from 1934 to 1946, NFL team owners agreed to completely ban Black players from playing football – one of the league’s most controversial moves that has been conspicuously ignored over the years.
The NFL has long had continuous struggles with discrimination and racism. At the end of 1946, the NFL began a very slow reintegration process. But according to The Pro Football Historical Abstract by Sean Lahman, by 1959, Black players had accounted for about 12 percent of the team rosters.
In the 1930s, Pollard founded his own professional team, the Brown Bombers.
The Depression ended the Brown Bombers’ run in 1938, and Pollard went on to other ventures, including a talent agency, tax consulting and film and music production. Fritz Pollard was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
— Pastor Ron Whitlock Sr. is an author, pastor and has a great passion for history. He has a BA in religious studies and history from WKU, is a former president of the NAACP and has served on boards and commissions.