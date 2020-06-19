There is so much to reflect on and be saddened about in the racial history of the United States (not even considering the deplorable treatment of Native Americans).
My history with racial issues goes back to my childhood. I was about 5 years old and my family had stopped at an ice cream shop. In those days, service was only at the window and there were water fountains on the side of the building. I went to get a drink at one of the fountains and my dad told me, “Not that one – the other one is for you.” I couldn’t read the signs that labeled the water fountains “White” and “Colored.”
In the 1960s, I was living in Huntsville, Ala., at the time of lunch counter sit-ins, freedom marches, Rosa Parks, George Wallace and church bombings. We had separate schools for blacks and whites under the slogan “separate but equal.” When school integration was forced on us and school districts were redistricted, none of the white people wanted their children to go to the formerly black school because they knew that the “equal” part was a lie. The black school was an inferior facility with inferior teachers.
The country made slow but steady progress in race relations until 1995. Johnny Cochran defended O.J. Simpson for murdering two white people and won acquittal by “playing the race card.” A mostly minority inner city jury – not a jury of O.J.’s wealthy Bel Air peers – acquitted him not on the facts, but as payback for decades and centuries of oppression by whites. It didn’t even the score, but it seemed to be a turning point in race relations and led to a hardening of the divisions and suspicions between blacks and whites.
Then Donald Trump and Stephen Miller came to power. Among the many titles Trump can claim, “racist in chief” is one of the most important. Miller is a cunning xenophobe who has a great deal of influence as an adviser to Trump. Together they have crafted a foreign policy built upon thinly disguised racism. The famous border wall that Mexico will pay for and the travel bans are not to keep white people out of the country, only people of color.
And now Trump has turned the dogs of racism out, not just by 3 1/2 years of promoting division and strife between Americans or by exemplifying and normalizing shocking behavior that Americans had spent decades trying to overcome, but by his words about race and the long-standing issue of police brutality against minorities.
“Very fine people on both sides,” he said of the white supremacy demonstration in Charlottesville, Va.
“I’ve always had a great relationship with the blacks. Oh, look at my African American over here. Look at him.” Trump sounded like a white slave owner boasting about his prize slave.
“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” Trump made this slur when he announced his candidacy in 2015.
“Fire the SOB’s,” he said when National Football League players took a knee in silent, peaceful protest of police brutality.
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he proclaimed in this recent backlash against the most blatant and indisputable case of racist police brutality in Minneapolis. It doesn’t matter that Trump is too ignorant of American history to know the racist origin of that phrase – if that is true, as he claimed, in order to excuse himself – he knew full well the appeal to racism and violence it contained.
“The most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons,” Trump promised for peaceful protesters outside the White House, using another barely veiled reference to the dogs and weapons used on black protesters by white policemen in the 1960s.
How dare this racist president – who, in his previous life as a real estate developer, was sued twice by the Justice Department for not renting to black people – now invoke the name of George Floyd to celebrate a good employment report? Can he be any more obtuse and insensitive than using George’s name and saying “it’s a great day for him,” as if a jobs report would be a comfort to George Floyd’s family or the people all across this country who are grieving for his murder?
And to set the record straight, while it was true that white unemployment decreased, unemployment for blacks actually increased slightly since the previous report. Not a great day for George Floyd or for black Americans.
Trump is not the keg of powder that is blowing the USA apart. He just keeps the fuse lit.
