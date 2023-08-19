As my mother likes to say, I took it in the shorts beginning Saturday afternoon. My interaction with the public, subscribers, readers and officials varied widely this past week. From “that’s weak,” “you owe the community an apology,” “that place is in disarray” to “I remain a committed daily reader and supporter of the paper,” “I’m sorry we asked you to do that,” and “that education reporter is great, you better hold onto him.”

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)