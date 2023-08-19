As my mother likes to say, I took it in the shorts beginning Saturday afternoon. My interaction with the public, subscribers, readers and officials varied widely this past week. From “that’s weak,” “you owe the community an apology,” “that place is in disarray” to “I remain a committed daily reader and supporter of the paper,” “I’m sorry we asked you to do that,” and “that education reporter is great, you better hold onto him.”
The expectations and role of the paper means many different things to many different people, including those of us who believe enough in the institution to work day-in and day-out covering our community. We have never had unlimited resources, but we plan and do the best with the bodies we have.
With it being the opening weekend of high school football, I liken our situation to the battle on the line of scrimmage. The reporters, photographers and editors are the offense, charged with protecting the quarterback (me) and the community is the defense, showing a blitz every weekend. Just like on the gridiron, it’s a numbers game. We have loaded the line with eight or nine bodies and the community blitzes us with 11 events, games and worthy stories every time.
During the week, we are able to handle man-to-man coverage and any stunts that are thrown at us, but the weekend blitz is tough to defend against. I find myself getting sacked more than I’d like as Bowling Green and Warren County continue to explode.
I use the football analogy because it is on my mind as I ready my camera gear for a weekend of shooting high school football. Six games Friday night, two games Saturday and that doesn’t take into account all of the non-sports related actives that are worthy and deserve coverage. Don’t even mention fires, shootings, accidents and the steady stream of spot news.
I always tell folks keep letting us know what’s going on and what your organization is doing. We might not get there all the time, but we will get there enough to shine a light on the good things you are doing. Besides staffing, we take into account what we feel is important for our readers to know. Our goal is not just to tell you what happened, but why it happened.
Local newspapers have always been the epicenter of local news ecosystems. While communities may have other sources of journalism, such as TV, radio stations, online-only outlets and magazines, the bulk of the reporting serving local communities has traditionally been provided by local newspapers.
We are committed to being the local watchdog, covering city government, public utilities and school boards to make sure your tax dollars are being spent properly. We are committed to documenting daily life, community sports, growth, future development as well as crime and the courts.
I’d like to think that I graciously accepted the compliments and I satisfactorily answered every complaint this past week or at least promised to do better. As far as the apology I was told by a longtime subscriber I needed to issue the community for not covering the Tri-Five Nationals last weekend, I am sorry. Having devoted countless man hours and ink over many years covering that event and others that roll into town, it was time to shine the light on someone else in the community. We'll get them in next year.
My goal is to make sure we provide a cross-section of coverage for as many events as we can and still cover the nuts and bolts of the community. As I wrap up my weekly column, I am giddy. I get to cover two high school football games Friday night. The field will be freshly striped, the fans wild, coaches spitting nails and the players ready to kick it off.
The best part of all is I will get to photograph someone else getting sacked instead of me.