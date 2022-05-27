“ ... it is reasonable and appropriate for a State to decide that at some point in time (emphasis mine) another interest, that of health of the mother or that of potential life, becomes significantly involved. The woman’s privacy is no longer sole and any right of privacy she possesses must be measured accordingly.”
– Roe v. Wade
410 U.S. 113, 93 S.CT. 705 (1973)
Have you read the majority and dissenting opinions of the landmark Roe v. Wade case? One need not be a constitutional scholar or even a lawyer to come to an informed view on the case and its probable overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court. It may be wishful thinking, but it is hard to see how the ad hominem attacks against Supreme Court justices prepared to overturn Roe – including charges of extremism by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – can stand against a close, reflective and fair reading of the case.
If more Americans read the case, including government officials at the highest levels, this is what they would find. First, they would find that Roe never protected an absolute right to abortion at any and all times throughout a pregnancy.
Second, they would find reasonable dissents – not extremism – by Justices William Rehnquist and Byron White in the original 1973 case, and then a reasonable challenge to Roe by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in City of Akron v. Akron Center for Reproductive Health (1983).
The first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, O’Connor established a reputation and a legacy as a pragmatic, swing vote during her 25 years on the court – hardly qualifying her as an extremist.
So, briefly, what was the nature of these earlier challenges? In the dissenting opinions of both Rehnquist and White, the critique was advanced that the majority had overreached its judicial authority and it was legislating from the bench. Rehnquist wrote “the Court’s opinion ... is far more appropriate to a legislative judgment than to a judicial one.” Similarly, White wrote “I find no constitutional warrant for imposing such an order of priorities on the people and legislatures of the States. ... This issue, for the most part, should be left with the people and to the political processes the people have devised to govern their affairs.”
Ten years later in Akron, O’Connor wrote a related but distinctive critique of Roe. She wrote: “The decision of the Court today graphically illustrates why the trimester approach (established by Roe) is a completely unworkable method of accommodating the conflicting personal rights and compelling state interests that are involved in the abortion context. ... The Roe (trimester) framework, then, is clearly on a collision course with itself.” This statement strongly declares that Roe is fundamentally flawed.
Writing her dissenting opinion in Akron nearly 40 years ago, O’Connor predicted that developments in medical science and technology would undermine the “viability principle” of Roe and render the principle increasingly arbitrary as medical advances pushed back the time of viability during pregnancy. She wrote: “As medical science becomes better able to provide for the separate existence of the fetus, the point of viability is moved further back toward conception. ... The Roe framework is inherently tied to the state of medical technology that exists whenever particular litigation ensues ... legislatures are better suited to make necessary factual judgments in this area.”
O’Connor then concludes: “Accordingly, I believe that the State’s interest in protecting potential human life exists throughout the pregnancy.” This obviously suggests her willingness to overturn Roe and return the issue to the states.
Justices Rehnquist, White and O’Connor – all distinguished jurists on the U.S. Supreme Court – advanced powerful arguments in their time against this case precedent. They were not extremists, sexists or juridical hacks. Neither are any of the current justices opposed to Roe.
We should all read Roe, Akron, Dobbs and other relevant cases to become informed citizens. Yet, even after becoming better informed we will not all arrive at the same view. For most of us, however, it will become increasingly apparent that a decision to overturn Roe is not extreme but rather based itself upon the past precedents of reasonable arguments – some of which have been reviewed here – that Roe is fundamentally flawed.
– Ed Yager is professor emeritus of political science at Western Kentucky University. He will teach a course in the Honors College this fall titled “The Great Clashing Worldviews of Karl Marx and John Locke.”