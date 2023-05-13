History matters … we can learn from our mistakes or choose to repeat therm.
One of my multitudes of tasks is to pull a page from the newspaper’s archives each week that runs in the weekend edition. Sure, I could pass it off on someone else, but I love delving into 169 years’ worth of stories, photos, ads and columns published in the Bowling Green Daily News (formerly known as the Park City Daily News).
Last week, I missed my column deadline because I went down a rabbit hole. No I wasn’t on Facebook looking at puppies, memes or the unending stream of crud that Mark Zuckerberg feeds us. I got caught up in scrolling through pages and pages of stories and photos, many that I had taken, of this community. The names and faces might have changed, but the issues were still the same.
I found a good page from 1963 where Carry Back won the 87th Kentucky Derby. That’s when it went south. I started looking for photos I had taken and my trip down memory lane turned into a five-hour stroll. I jumped from decade to decade, reading story after story. I looked up and my deadline had passed. It’s not a good look when the boss holds up the paper. So I told the editor to send it.
One nice find was my first front page photo that ran in Daily News. I was assigned to cover a contentious Warren County School Board meeting that debated the future of former Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Randy Kimbrough. Meetings are always tough to cover with photos, so thankfully the photo gods shined down on me with a sign-carrying supporter of Mrs. Kimbrough. It’s not an award winning photo by any means, it’s just a meat and potatoes picture that adds some insight into the story.
From there, I skipped into the late ’90s and ran across a story that has a connection to today. Former reporter Jason Riley and I were sent to cover Nancy Bradley, of Franklin, who won Miss Kentucky and was competing in the Miss USA Pageant in Shreveport, La., in 1998. The owner of the pageant just happened to be Donald Trump. In true fashion he did not disappoint.
Jason and I were on the floor of the arena following Bradley, when an entourage parted the crowd and Trump appeared wearing a full-length fur coat on a sweltering March day in Louisiana. The Don chatted up Bradley as I snapped photos and Riley furiously scribbled notes. A few minutes in, Trump stopped talking, turned my direction and stared me down. All he said was “Are you her dad or something?” The entourage broke out in laughter and Trump turned his attention to another contestant.
I guess I was getting a little shutter happy.
Little did I know 25 years later that our news cycle would revolve around Trump or that he would be the 45th president of the United States, with a good chance to be the 47th. Since coming across that article, I have scoured through thousands of pages of negatives to find those photos. I have photographed President Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama and I’ll have to add Trump to the collection. I still have 20 more boxes to search through.
I hope you will take a stroll down memory lane in Bowling Green, Warren County and southcentral Kentucky. You can find the Daily News pages archived at the Warren County Public Library, the Kentucky Museum or online at www.newspapers.com.
You won’t be disappointed.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at (270) 783-3273 or via email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.