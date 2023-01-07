I hate to write. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
This column is a struggle for me every week, almost painful. I procrastinate, pushing the deadline for the paper every week. The copy desk hounds me each Friday telling me we are a daily paper, not a weekly. It’s not that I don’t have a ton of stories to share, I just prefer to tell them verbally or visually.
What really keeps me writing are the comments and kind words I hear. I get phone calls, emails, texts and compliments from friends, family and people I don’t know in the community. Recently, I received comments from someone that had a part in my development as a storyteller.
Tracy and I were having dinner at one of our favorite haunts and Ann Jo Johnson stopped at the table and commented on how much she enjoyed my column. Her kind words meant more to me than most.
Anna Jo, a retired professor Emerita of English at Western Kentucky University, taught full time for more than 34 years from 1968 to 2002. In 1984, I was one her of students.
I was surprised and touched at her compliments about my writing. First, I was surprised that she remembered me in any positive way. I was rarely in the seat and always calling her to give a manufactured excuse for missing class or why I was late with my assignment.
Despite my shortcomings, Anna Jo Johnson taught me how to express my thoughts in a structured way that made sense. She taught me and the other students how to use the English language and the written word to express ourselves and communicate. She had an impact on me that has only come to light 38 years later.
Anna Jo stopped by our table recently, patted me on the shoulder and whispered, “I really enjoyed your last column. You’re doing a fine job.” I thanked her, and before I could get another word out, she continued with a wise smile, “Now, if you can just get my paper to me.”
I almost spit my drink out I laughed so hard. Anna Jo is not the only one that has called about getting their paper after we transitioned from a carrier force to mail. It has been a steep learning curve for us after hand-delivering papers for 168 years. I spent four hours helping our incredible customer service reps in circulation Wednesday. I took 30 calls, lost one subscriber, gained one, apologized and promised to do better.
While taking those calls, I heard comments about my column, thoughts on what we are doing and some advice that I can’t put in print. Overall, everyone was, for the most part, understanding. We are working through software issues, sorting issues and dealing with change. Every day things are getting better as the printer, our staff and the United States Postal Service learn from the mistakes. This is the first time we have attempted this on such a large scale and the first time our local USPS has to handle nearly 150,000 papers a month.
First, I want to apologize to the subscribers that have not received their paper the same day and some not at all. We are getting better every day and promise to make things right. Give us a call and we will work with each one of you. Anyone in this community that runs a business knows what change brings, just ask Scott Waste and Warren County.
As I was driving my mom to daily mass the other day, I lamented my work woes to her and in classic Barbara fashion, she turned in the passenger seat and said, “Sounds like you’re takin’ it in the shorts.”
— Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.