“College GameDay” is one the most popular sports shows on TV. Who doesn’t like to see thousands of crazy tailgaters spited up, waving flags and screaming behind hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and the ever-lovable Lee Corso.
You know all of those fans are die-hard tailgaters who have a game-day ritual. Over the years they have streamlined and perfected what they bring, what time to get there, what’s the best spot, best beer, food, drinks and attire.
I have my own version of college game day as a photojournalist for the Daily News covering Western Kentucky University football. It’s a routine that I have honed throughout the years by trial and error.
It really starts the night before, transitioning from shooting high school football. I shot the Class 5A playoff game between South Warren and Bowing Green and so I didn’t get home until 9:30, downloaded my cards, captioned the 20 or so photos, sent them to the paper’s website and created a slide show.
I have to decide after a 14-hour day whether to repack my gear for college football or go to bed. I went to bed. I woke up and started writing my column, charging batteries, downloading rosters, getting cutlines ready for the Daily News and the Associated Press. I send photos to both.
The biggest challenge this morning besides puling all my Nikon cameras, lenses, digital cards, laptop, cables, rain gear, card readers, WiFi hotspot and monopods was finding my warm clothes.
Most Saturday mornings, Tracy will cook breakfast, except on game day. Many years ago she realized there was a pre-game meal served before the game in the media room. After that moment, she said eat there. Tough love.
Last week I told Daily News staff photojournalist Grace Ramey that I would give her a break and cover WKU football if she would cover WKU mens’ basketball. I made a tactical mistake and did not look at the weather forecast. I just assumed this incredible fall weather would continue. Boy, was I wrong. Tracy and I spent all morning looking for my longhandles, gloves, toboggan, fleece and boots. We found four of the five. With Tracy’s help, I left the house looking like Ralphie Parker’s mom dressed me for sledding. I could barely move.
I like to get to the stadium about two hours before kickoff to get a parking spot, get through security, get down to the media room and get situated. It’s also a smart move to get there early before the TV crew and support staff gobbled up the pre-game meal. It’s a time to talk with Daily News WKU beat reporter Jared MacDonald about the game, who to look for and who he might be featuring in a later story. It’s also a great time to see old (and I mean old) friends from years’ past. While writing this, long-time WKU Sports Information Director Paul Just stopped by for a chat.
I usually go out to the field 90 minutes before kickoff to look around, check the light, set my white balance on my cameras and just get in the groove. If I am running late, my whole game is thrown off. This Saturday, I am writing this column and waiting until the last minute to brave the cold.
I’ll get into my spot in the end zone with WKU heading toward me. I’ll use two lenses ranging from 200-600mm so I can cover the entire field. I keep a third camera around my neck with a 50mm lens on it for plays in the end zone. My goal is shoot the first half and then send photos to the Daily News.
Since we are printed off-site with the Nashville Tennessean in Knoxville, we have an early print deadline, so getting the photos and stories in by 5:30 p.m. is tough. We will have photos and a final score from the WKU/Rice game in Sunday’s paper. Photos, stories and video will all be online not long after the game is over.
I’ll send action photos to the Associated Press right after the game. We are an AP member paper and share our content with other papers across the country.
When the final whistle blows, I will pack everything up, trudge up the steps of Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, head to car where I will turn the heater on full blast and try to thaw out.
That’s my game day routine. No Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit or screaming crazies, just a bunch of loyal Hilltoppers fans braving the cold to cheer on WKU. Thirty-one years and probably 300 games later, I like my game day just the way it is. I just wish football was played in the spring.
