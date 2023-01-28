Talking to people and telling their stories is second nature to me, and I have photojournalism to thank for that, as well as a few people who helped, pushed and forced me to learn how to listen.
As Tracy and I were traveling the Bluegrass Parkway Friday on our way to the Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention, one particular time came to mind that really was a turning point in my education as a journalist.
I had left my first newspaper job at the McLean County News and landed at the Hardin County Independent to be closer to Tracy in 1989 and to eventually get married.
Gerald Lush, former editor of the News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, founded the Hardin County Independent in 1987. He hired me as a one-man band to cover E’town government, sports, community events and the people of Hardin County with words and photos.
I was still rough around the edges as a reporter, and Lush, who spent 45 years in the newspaper business, promised to teach me the ways of the fourth estate.
It was a slow start for me at the Independent. I would sit in the office and stare at the ceiling trying to come up with story ideas. There was no Twitter, Facebook or real internet to speak of. Even though I spent four years just up the road at Fort Knox, E’town was foreign to me.
With deadline looming, I searched the office to pick Gerald’s brain. He was out back directing a tall, grizzled older gentleman on what he could take to recycle. The man, known in the community as Jim “The Recycle Man,” was loading metal, paper and cans into the back of a Sanford & Son-era pickup.
I lamented to Lush that I still didn’t have a story for that week. Gerald turned and said, “well interview Jim.” I thought it would be a quick hit, talking to Jim in the parking lot and shooting a portrait to go with the story. Jim would have none of that, he was on a tight schedule and told me to grab my camera and hop in. Lush nodded in agreement. Little did I know I would be held captive for the next five hours.
Jim and I wheeled out of the Independent parking lot headed to what I thought was the local recycling spot. He turned onto the Bluegrass Parkway and I started to worry. Scenes from the movie “Deliverance” flashed before my eyes as we passed Youngers Creek. I could have sworn I heard dueling banjos playing off in the distance. I thought to myself, I don’t want to end up like Ned Beatty.
Jim was tight-lipped and I was struggling to break the ice. So, I did what came naturally to me. I pulled out my camera and started shooting pictures of him driving. After reeling off a few frames, I started chuckling. There was the largest gob of pterodactyl poop on the window at head level.
Jim asked what was so funny and I explained the situation. He laughed and the ice was broken. He said we were headed to a recycling business in Springfield because they had the best prices. When we arrived, I shot photos, interviewed Jim and helped him unload his booty.
The drive home was much quicker as Jim and I talked about his life and what led him to recycle for a living. He was an interesting character and pretty friendly. We ended up talking each time he came to the paper. I wish I still had access to that story, I left the Independent in 1991 and Gerald sold it in 2005.
As Tracy and I drove past Youngers Creek yesterday, she asked what my column was going to be about. I smiled and said I think I have an idea.