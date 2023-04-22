I am sharing this story with the hope that the statute of limitations has expired.
I was dining recently with family at a local restaurant festooned with faux Americana items. The conversation turned to all of the saddles, hats, horns and cowbells that adorned the walls. My brother-in-law, a longtime friend and fraternity brother, decided to share a story from my past that is a bit embarrassing but funny nevertheless. So, I’ll tell it.
It was 1989 (cue Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long”) and I had driven to Bowling Green from Calhoun, where I was working at the paper, to meet Tracy for a wedding of close friends. We ended up at the Blue Moose, a bar in the old Holiday Inn where the Drury Inn now stands.
It too was covered with tchotchke in the form of hunting and fishing items tacked to the walls as well as a huge stuffed moose head mounted to the wall. There were a few other stuffed animals set haphazardly around the pool table. After too many pitchers of beer, a buddy from Fort Knox High School pointed out a gorgeous stuffed red fox next to my pint.
He dared me to take it when we had our fill of beer. Not one to turn down a dare, I proceeded to map out a plan to steal the trophy. At the end of the night, I threw caution to the wind and just tucked it under my arm and strolled right out the front door while the desk clerk was busy checking in guests.
The fox ended up in the back seat of our designated driver’s car, stuffed between me and a seething Tracy. We headed back to an apartment in Nutterville to continue the party.
I placed the fox on the landing of the second floor steps where it scared life out of our host when she stumbled downstairs the next morning. Sunday, I packed my suitcase, a hangover and the fox into my Chevette and headed back to McLean County.
Monday, while at the newspaper, my brother-in-law, who worked at the Holiday Inn back then, called to say management knew I had the fox and I needed to return it or face charges.
I was in a panic.
I scoured the newspaper looking for a box to stuff the fox in. Not realizing the red fox is the largest of all the true foxes, only his body fit. I cut a hole for the tail and taped it up.
The postmaster in Calhoun eyed me as I walked in carrying a box with an animal tail sticking straight out the side. He was shaking his head before I even told him where it was going. “Son, I don’t know what you have in there, and I don’t want to know, but that just won’t work,” he advised.
It was a whole lot easier to steal it than return it. So, under the cover of night, I headed back to Bowling Green with the fox riding shotgun. My plan was to pull right up to the front door, drop it off and speed away.
It was longest drive ever as all sorts of terrible things went through my mind. I imagined police roadblocks set up or a SWAT team waiting at the Blue Moose ready to grab me and the evidence. As I pulled up, my plan went to hell. There was a huge RV blocking my planned drop off. I would be too exposed if I parked in the parking lot and carried the fox to the door.
I pulled up behind the RV and walked in the same way I walked out with it, under my arm. There was my brother-in-law, working the front desk, checking in a couple of octogenarians who had no reason to be driving that behemoth of an RV out front.
As I approached the counter, the wife turned, looked at me with the fox under my arm and said, “Look honey, he’s got a cute dog.” She then reached out to pet the stuffed animal. I threw the fox at my brother-in-law and bolted out the door.
I sped back to Calhoun, checking the review mirror every couple of minutes expecting to see blue lights. I didn’t sleep easy until I got word I had been cleared of all wrongdoing.
I guess this is my mea culpa 34 years later.
