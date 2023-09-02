My once in "in a blue moon" moment did not happen last night even though I had my lens trained toward the heavens.
"According to old folklore," some people say, the second full moon in a calendar month is called a "blue moon." Story has it that this is the origin of the expression "once in a blue Moon."
The space agency defines a blue moon as the second full moon in a single month. The phrase "once in a blue moon" happens on average every two-and-a-half years. According to NASA scientists, about 25% of all full moons are supermoons, while only 3% of full moons are blue moons, according to a quick internet search.
This second full moon is closer to the earth than usual. The moon will appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon. The super-full moon occurred Wednesday and Thursday and was at its peak Thursday night at 9:30.
Earlier in the day, I read a tweet put out by my favorite meteorologist, Landon Hampton, who wrote "Let it be known that crystal clear skies will provide pristine conditions again to view the #SuperBlueMoon tonight." @wxornotBG is a weather blog located in Bowling Green, the heart of southcentral Kentucky. @wxornotBG provides weather analysis and interpretation for our specific coverage area, which includes Warren, Allen, Barren Butler, Logan, Edmonson and Simpson counties, referred to as WABBLES.
Even though I knew it was happening, I did not have plans to try to make an interesting picture of the celestial anomaly, until Tracy called me a slacker for not pulling out my gear. Right at about 9:30 p.m., I was in the garage working when I decided I should at least look at it. I peaked around the corner and saw the glorious orb beckoning. I grabbed a camera, the longest lens I had and stood in the driveway thinking it was going to be a spectacular photo.
In my mind, I was thinking of one of my favorite moon snaps from some years ago, when I photographed a twin-engine plane flying with the moon in the background. I was shooting a football game at Bowling Green High School and was lined up perfectly with the Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport approach. I figured I would get the same photo since my house is just a few miles from the airport.
I was wrong. I heard all manner of aircraft taking off and landing. I was humbled when a commercial jet roared overheard. I kept staring though the lens hoping it would cross into view. No such luck, as I was too close to the air traffic pattern. So, I clicked a few frames, put it out on social media with everyone else that snapped some nice and not-so-nice frames of the moon.
I packed it all up after about 45 minutes and stewed on it while I sat in my recliner listening to scanner. My "once in a blue moon" photo was a failure. The next one is in January 2037, according to NASA. I plan to be standing in the middle of Monie Beard Field at E.L. Donaldson Stadium waiting for that moment when an aircraft intersects with the supermoon.
I've got 14 years to plan.
