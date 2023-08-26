I'll take this heat and humidity over the bitter cold anytime

In my opinion, Kentucky, especially southcentral Kentucky, is a land of unpredictable weather. In a single year, we can experience floods, droughts, crippling snow and ice, tornadoes and a heat index climbing easily into the triple digits.
I was out shooting Friday with sweat dripping on to my glasses obscuring the subject, my viewfinder was fogged from the steam emanating off my body and my Nikons were so hot to the touch it was almost painful. With the heat index pushing 108 degrees, I worried the digital innards were going to lockup.
When I finished shooting, I jumped in my vehicle, cranked the AC and tried to cool off. As I sat there thinking if it gets any hotter, I'll have to take off stuff I really ought to keep on, my mind wandered to assignments in the past that were weather-driven and cooler, much cooler. Like I usually do when I get lost deep in photo thought, I started laughing.
More than 30 years ago and an 82 degree swing, I was out shooting, hating a different kind of weather. It was early morning Thursday, Dec. 30, 1993, and I was old man cold. It was 15 degrees outside with snow on the ground and a thick layer of ice blanketing the region. I was in the office trying to warm up after shooting weather photos when I heard of a pile-up on Hwy. 185. The dispatcher described the carnage as dozens of vehicles off the roadway with even the rescue vehicles getting stuck. There were 25 vehicles stranded in the stretch of a mile.
I threw my gear in the car and slowly made my way to the crash scene to make a photo for the front page. As I crested the hill, I saw the ice glistening in the morning sun and the frozen breaths of more than a dozen stranded motorists rising up from the bottom. There were cars, trucks, a Kentucky State Trooper, a county salt truck and even a tractor. They were scattered all over the place.
I parked just before the top of the hill, overlooking the devastation. With a camera hanging off each shoulder, I gingerly shuffled on the unforgiving ice. I paused and thought, this is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel, so many opportunities for pictures. I was feeling full of myself, that is until I took my next step. My feet slid out from under me and both cameras swung under me as I landed on my butt, crushing $7,000 worth of gear.
I sat there crestfallen on my broken cameras. I wasn't so much worried about getting them fixed than I was at having to radio back to the office to tell them there wouldn't be a photo coming for 1A. It's kind of like KFC running out of chicken. It's not supposed to happen that way.
As the cold permeated my rear end and my bones, I remembered there was a little point and shoot Olympus clamshell camera in the glovebox that Tracy used to snap photos at family gatherings. I pulled the unused film out of my trashed Nikons, loaded up the little camera and slid down the hill on my backside like a Kentucky bobsledder.
I walked around around snapping photos and talking to people for some color to add to the story. I made a frame of Terry McCann using his cellular telephone in front of his car and a salt truck that were both stuck. I then turned my attention to Peggy Parsley who was playing Good Samaritan offering coffee to stranded motorists. I felt funny shooting with a camera the size of my palm. I always replied to people who commented at the size of my lenses that, "I'm a big boy, I look silly with a little camera."
I felt pretty good about my situation after processing, printing my photos and making deadline, until the late Don Stringer, managing editor, came into the darkroom to tell me I was going to have to shoot with the tiny camera for a few weeks as punishment for being careless with my gear. He eventually had pity on me and paid to get them fixed a week later.
I now carry 4-5 camera bodies in my car, just in case, and as far as shooing in extreme weather, I'll take the Kentucky heat and humidity over the ice and snow any day.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at (270) 783-3273 or via email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.