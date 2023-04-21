Today is Autism After 21 Day across Kentucky. During the March 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, House Rep. Michael Meredith and Sen. Mike Wilson concurrently introduced a resolution recognizing April 21, 2023, as Autism After 21 Day in acknowledgment and support of the many adults on the autism spectrum.
Last month, the CDC announced the autism prevalence rate is 1 in 36 children. By comparison, the rate was 1 in 150 in 2000. This new data suggests there is increased awareness and understanding about autism in addition to better assessment tools.
Autism is a life-long neurological condition and nearly 3% of the entire U.S. population are adults on the spectrum. In Kentucky, there are approximately 83,000 individuals diagnosed with autism, the majority of whom are adults.
For individuals on the spectrum, federally mandated services end at age 21, but for some, the need for support continues into adulthood. Nonprofit programs like LifeWorks at WKU are designed to assist autistic young adults as they transition to independent living and employment.
LifeWorks at WKU is an extension of the lifespan of services provided by the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at Western Kentucky University. For nearly 20 years, the CEC has provided services for individuals and families impacted by autism and other neurodiversities through its signature programs – Family Resource Program, Communication Disorders Clinic, Renshaw Early Childhood Center and Kelly Autism Program. The programs at the CEC are available for individuals 12 months old through college-age, while LifeWorks supports young adults on the spectrum (ages 21-30).
LifeWorks at WKU is Kentucky’s only living and learning transition program for autistic young adults. It empowers people to live independent, self-directed lives as valued community members. With an emphasis on independent living skills and employment, LifeWorks is focused on supporting young adults with autism realize their full potential.
Kentucky recognizes the need to acknowledge, accept and support adults on the autism spectrum and honorably adopted the important resolution recognizing Autism After 21 Day.
The resolution reads in part, “… (I)n the next four years, over 200,000 people on the autism spectrum will tum 21, which is the age at which federally mandated services end. Attention is needed to acknowledge the many adults on the autism spectrum who are navigating adulthood and wanting to reach their full potential.
“Autistic adults deserve access to the goals established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, including equal opportunity, full participation, independent living and economic self-sufficiency.
“The Senate and House of Representatives hereby applauds the efforts of professionals who have dedicated their lives to improving services and supports for those living on the autism spectrum and recognizes April 21 as Autism After 21 Day in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex and LifeWorks at WKU greatly appreciate Meredith, Wilson and the entire General Assembly for their recognition and support of Kentucky’s neurodiverse population.
– Mary Lloyd Moore is executive director, Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex