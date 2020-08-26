Through the funding of various international health aid programs, the United States is making positive changes all over the world.
Although it is currently difficult for members of Congress, such as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, and U.S. citizens to know what progress is being made through a lack of reported results. McConnell currently serves on the U.S. subcommittee that appropriates funding to international programs and initiatives. To ensure that U.S. funding is achieving progress in humanitarian health aid situations, these programs should be held accountable through codified requirements.
To determine if programs are making progress, they should be required to report their outcomes, in addition to outputs. Outputs are the tools used to make changes, and outcomes are the results of those changes. Some health programs only report their outputs and do not report their outcomes because they are not required to. By requiring programs to report their results, not only would the cost efficiency of U.S.-supported international health programs improve, but also the programs themselves would grant more effective results.
For example, malaria is a highly infectious disease, killing more than 400,000 people each year, with more than 90% of deaths occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. To decrease the spread of malaria, community members are provided protective bed nets to sleep under. These nets are very inexpensive and are treated with insecticide to kill mosquitoes that may be carrying malaria. It has been reported in Zambia, a country where many people suffer from malaria, that people who have received these bed nets are not using them for their intended purpose, but as fishing nets or other reasons. The bed nets, which are the tool in this case, aren’t obtaining the intended outcome.
If all community members were to use them properly, the outcome would be a large decrease in mosquitoes and, thus, a decrease in the spread of malaria. However, because this program is not reporting its outcomes, there is an inaccurate depiction of the success of the program.
Kentucky citizens need to call upon McConnell to act regarding this issue because we have a unique advantage to influence this policy. The bottom line is that U.S. global health programs need to be required to report annually to Congress on their progress toward outcome-based targets. Holding these programs accountable is the only way to know if these programs are effective in improving people’s health. As an advocate for international health aid, I recommend that McConnell push for setting codified requirements for U.S. funded health initiatives.
– Brooke Hardin is an advocacy fellow with Fund for Global Health.
