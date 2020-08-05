Over the last five months, COVID-19 relief efforts have been expansive and complicated. While no funding package satisfies everyone, this is a desperate time, and it calls for leaders to set partisanship aside to get Americans the relief they need to weather this storm.
These large, overarching packages have created an open season for special interests to insert unrelated, wasteful spending into relief funds to benefit their clients at the expense of taxpayers. One positive from my perspective, is that energy-related policy changes have largely stayed out of these packages so far.
However, the renewable energy lobby now sees an opening to insert their pet projects.
The wind and solar industry and their DC lobbyists are attempting to reshape the next round of COVID-19 relief to secure more government subsidies, and they should be ashamed. Taxpayers must be vigilant because if we are not careful, key components of the Green New Deal have an ability to become law in the fine print of a massive COVID-19 relief bill.
We have millions of Americans out of work, more and more Kentucky businesses are closing every day, our middle class is being crushed, and these green energy lobbyists want to talk about energy tax breaks in the same context?
Renewable energy sources represent over 18 percent of total U.S. electric generation and accounted for more than one-third of all new generating capacity in 2018. Renewables are a valid source of power; they are evolving and hopefully their technology will improve to the point where they can place an even larger role than they do now.
While wind and solar’s share of our energy mix is growing, the federal government has been offering incentives to them and propping them up for too long. For example, the Solar Investment Tax Credit (SITC) came to life in 2005, with the purpose of getting the emerging solar industry off the ground so it could compete in the market by 2015; then the tax break would wind down. But it was renewed in 2015 and is now set to wind down in 2021.
Last fall, Congress decided to eliminate that tax credit. Leaders took a stand and eliminated certain subsidies based upon a simple question: why are we propping up an industry that has demonstrated it is successful and profitable?
It was right to eliminate that provision and it is right to leave those kind of policy discussions to normal legislative process. To toss energy tax provisions into COVID-19 talks is simply unjustifiable.
Luckily for Kentuckians, we have the strongest voice in the room possible when it comes to stopping this kind of silliness: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Leader McConnell has demonstrated steady leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. He has delivered for Kentucky, making sure our Commonwealth has the resources it needs to navigate this difficult period, so I know he will work to keep lawmakers in DC focused on the task at hand, not pie-in-the-sky policy distractions on the wish list of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
I am all for an open and honest discussion about energy policy in this nation. We have those discussions every day both in Washington and here in Kentucky, but to give preferential tax treatment to the renewable energy lobby as part of our COVID-19 response? Silly and wrong.
Certain tax breaks and other cash incentives for the solar and wind industries have been going on for a long time in DC. It is time to recognize that they are strong enough to compete in the open market and not rely on tax dollars and special loopholes anymore.
As taxpayers piece their lives back together in the midst of a global pandemic, Congress needs to stand up to the renewable energy lobby and reject their pet projects as part of the COVID-19 relief discussions.
