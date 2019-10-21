It started in California, like so many fads do, but this is not a fad.
The state of California passed legislation that makes it illegal for its colleges to deny student athletes the opportunity to make money from their names, images and likenesses. The law won’t go into effect until January 2023, but the way that the world of college sports is reacting, you would think it is happening tomorrow. And for good reason, because other states are following suit, and it won’t be long before Kentucky will be deciding if it wants to jump on the bandwagon.
While it sometimes seems that our state is the last to react to new trends, in this case it might not have a choice but to react more quickly than usual. It’s obvious that the “payment” of a college degree to a student-athlete isn’t enough these days, and we are just a few years away from a “pay for play” situation in college sports.
The argument has been made for years that while student-athletes receive a degree (if they stay in school), the NCAA and the schools make millions to billions of dollars off shoe/apparel contracts and TV and sponsorship deals while the student-athlete struggles to get by with several limitations on the type of employment they can have, if they can work at all. Other students that are on full scholarship can get paid, such as a music school student who plays gigs on the weekends, but student-athletes are very limited in this regard.
Should a kid from Kentucky who plays a sport in college be allowed to sign autographs for money at a local business during the summer when they are home, just to help them and their family make ends meet? There are currently kids attending schools in Kentucky who will be playing Division I college sports by the time this “pay for play” legislation, or whatever it is called by then, kicks into high gear.
These kids will have the opportunity to be paid, not from the college for playing a sport, but by businesses big and small that want to capitalize on their abilities and fame.
The NCAA hasn’t truly chimed in yet (other than threats to ban schools from states passing such legislation from NCAA championship competition), but they will obviously try to fight this, and that’s when the battle will begin. On the surface, it might be easy to form an opinion on whether these student-athletes should be able to get paid for the use of their image, name and likeness. But, as Lee Corso would say on ESPN’s “College GameDay”: “Not so fast!” There are several questions of concern that are forming, some of which are:
- Will this change the flow of money that is paid to universities and their conferences from big shoe/apparel companies and TV deals? Will the student-athlete now be the ones getting the big bucks? How will that affect the financial state of the schools and/or the athletic programs?
- Does this set the stage for a higher level of corruption at the collegiate level?
- Will major college sports, especially football and basketball, become a true professional farm system for major league sports? Will this be the end of college sports as we know them today?
- Will this be the end of the NCAA, and if it is, who or what will govern college sports?
- Is it fair that college athletes are so limited in how they can make money while in school, but other students aren’t, even those on full academic scholoarships?
There are so many more questions that keep coming up, and this is a subject that is already hitting Kentucky.
Kentucky state Sen. Morgan McGarvey will introduce a “pay for play” bill in the next session of the Kentucky General Assembly at the beginning of next year. He doesn’t want to see our universities in the state suffer a recruiting disadvantage against schools in states where the law has been passed.
One thing that fans of college sports in Kentucky can agree on, no matter what team we pull for, is that we definitely don’t like to lose. And maybe that’s the bottom line.
