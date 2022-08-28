I have a confession to make.
I am a camera nerd, geek, gearhead and junkie. I’m sure it’s a byproduct of my passion for shooting pictures, being a photojournalist and documenting life, but I have a problem.
It all started at Fort Knox High School where I was the yearbook photographer in 1983-84. My father, a career military officer, took an unaccompanied tour of duty in Turkey so I could finish my senior year of high school on the base.
He knew, through our frequent family phone calls, that I was enjoying taking pictures. So, when he returned, he brought with him a shiny new Canon A-1 camera he purchased on the black market in Ankara, Turkey.
It was the coolest piece of metal I had ever held in my hand and the only Canon camera I would ever own. In the photojournalism world the Nikon vs. Canon debate is just as heated as is Ford vs. Chevy.
My first Nikon camera almost killed me, and I have never shot anything since. Again, my folks wanted to help me when they heard I landed my first newspaper job, so they offered to buy me a Nikon body and lens. I traveled to Louisville to a long forgotten camera store on Broadway Avenue and picked out a Nikon F3 camera body and a 20mm ultra-wide angle lens.
I was giddy as I drove south on I-65 with the camera in my hand, until I nearly killed myself. I was so excited about my new camera, I held it to my eye looking through the lens as I was driving. I was just imagining all of the great photos I was going take until I nearly rear-ended the car in front of me. I forgot the lens was so wide, that objects were much closer than they seemed.
Fast forward to 1994 where I am working at the Daily News and my obsession for gear didn’t necessarily kill me, but it almost caused a divorce. Zach had just been born and Tracy and I were two years into wedded bliss, but like many couples, struggling to make ends meet.
The Daily News had purchased a long lens to shoot sports with. We had a manual focus Nikon 500mm f4 lens and shooting old-school manual focus was tough, you would sometimes miss a few great plays because they were just a bit soft. I had a few bad games where I missed some important plays.
My camera gear fetish kicked in and I decided to go for broke, literally.
The next Saturday morning after missing those sports photo moments, Tracy, Zach and I were in our apartment when the doorbell rang and UPS delivered a huge box. Tracy looked at what she thought was the invoice but was really the shipping cost.
“325 dollars, we don’t have that to spend!” she exclaimed. I told her I had a bad day shooting and ordered a new Nikon 400mm f2.8 autofocus lens and that was just the overnight shipping cost. I didn’t tell her how much the lens cost. The case was big enough that our newborn son fit in it next to the lens.
That following Monday I sent Tracy eight roses that we delivered to her work with a card that read “One for every thousand!” I had somehow cobbled together $8,000 to buy the lens and she put up a piece of paper on the refrigerator with $8,000 scribbled at the top and would start listing things she was going to buy and did buy.
I really had to work extra hours, overtime and freelance to make up the cost of the lens and the cost my wife put on me for being reckless. We still joke about that story 28 year ago. We sold that lens a few years later and furnished our first house.
I have since purchased quite a few cameras, lenses and camera bags but I have learned I don’t have to be an early adopter or buy the newest, greatest camera or lens on the market. I keep that urge to splurge tamped down.
Until, last week, that is. Since I have been shooting sports again in my new role, I figured I need to look the part and get back to my roots, the big guy with the big camera and lens. So I pulled the trigger on a Nikon 600mm f4.
Tracy, you better put a new piece of paper on the fridge. This is the biggest one we’ve ever owned!
