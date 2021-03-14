Safe cities? Don’t count on it.
Riots and protests are still occurring in several cities across the United States, although the media are not focusing on them as much as they did previously. Yet, on March 6 in Louisville at the Kentucky International Convention Center, a group of Black Lives Matter members and a few armed members showed up to protest at a cheerleading competition and again put Louisville in the national news.
Carmen Jones was the vocal spokesperson. In multiple video recordings and with the news outlet WDRB, she stated: “The reason you get to be here in these pretty little gorgeous outfits and your gorgeous hair and your gorgeous bows is because of your White privilege. Breonna Taylor is dead. Black mothers are burying their babies while White mothers send their daughters to cheer competitions.” She also told the cheerleaders to “do something Black with your White privilege.”
The protesters held signs and yelled profanities at the children as they entered and exited the center. Louisville police were called to the scene and attempted to provide security for the cheerleaders and adults. Police made three arrests.
Jones stands by her words. “Yes, I did tell them ‘Don’t be somebody that my child is going to have to fight’ because right now I’m fighting the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren of people’s ancestors who didn’t do right.”
She said “Breonna will never be able to have a child to be able to take to a cheer competition. If Black kids are children enough and child enough and mature enough to go through the things that we go through as children, then their (White) children are children enough, child enough and mature enough to learn about their privilege.”
Why did they protest a cheerleading competition instead of a University of Louisville basketball game? Why a cheerleading competition instead of a University of Kentucky basketball game? Is Jones saying that African Americans are under-represented in cheerleading? No, I don’t believe she said this at all. So, what about the African American cheerleaders? What is their privilege? Does she hate them also?
Was Jones speaking for equal treatment for boys, girls and trans? No, I don’t believe she made any comments along these lines.
Was she protesting police brutality against cheerleaders? I didn’t hear that being said.
So what was the real message from Jones on behalf of BLM? The group showed up to make a personal attack on the cheerleaders’ looks, clothes and style and to taunt them with their message. I’m pretty confident that none of these children have done anything to her or her family. Perhaps it was just an opportunity to represent BLM and once again explain their position.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, but I will conclude that there was emotional distress as these young children were ready to compete. It is unsettling to be surrounded by a mob and having to listen to people yelling insults with police interaction.
Louisville leadership is failing on all accounts when people cannot visit establishments without confrontations. So, if you’re heading to the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, the Yum! Center or any other establishment, just know a flash mob could greet you there. Thankfully, this one was without violence.
Will the Girl Scouts selling cookies be safe? Is this White privilege? Step up, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. People will not visit. Ever. Again.
