That’s what I say to my friends, family and followers when I leave the room, the house or town. If Twitter had been around in 1999 (it started in 2006) I would have been one of the best tweets ever to come across the police scanner.
What got me thinking about my column topic this week is the insufferable heat that’s blanketing southcentral Kentucky. With temperatures in the upper 90s, heat indices as high as 105-110 degrees and a heat advisory in effect, it made me hearken back to one of the most memorable assignments I ever shot for the Daily News. It was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Just like the oppressive heat in July 2022, August 1999 saw the region in the middle of a heat wave and headed toward drought-like conditions. The lack of rain and blistering sun were withering crops. It was hot, dusty and my assignment was to shoot a photo for the front page of the Daily News to accompany the local drought/weather story.
I picked up my camera bag and shouldered my prized possession, a Nikon NC 2000e. It was likely the first professional digital camera in Bowling Green. The camera was a collaboration between Nikon, The Associated Press and Kodak and was just a film camera body with a huge digital back slapped on it. It was the size of an old Speed Graphic and just as heavy. There wasn’t a screen and it shot pictures that were 1.3 megapixels, all for a whopping $15,000 per camera.
It still beat processing film and printing.
It was the end of the day so I grabbed my then 5-year old son from St. Joe’s School and headed out in search of the perfect drought photo. My first stop was the WKU agriculture farm off Elrod Road. I spied withering corn and made an artsy photo from down low with the burnt ears of corm framed by a fireball of a sun with rays of heat coming off in every direction.
In my mind’s eye, I pictured the cracked earth of Sub-Saharan Africa as my front page photo. I continued to circle the ag farm and saw a pond next to the L.D. Brown Exposition Center. It was ringed by tall weeds and grass and I saw the water had dried up.
I hit the jackpot! The pond was nothing but dry, caked earth that resembled the Mojave Desert. I had my front page photo.
I set my son, Zach, on the bank with the Daily News’ 2-way radio we used to communicate with the newsroom. I showed him how to press the button to talk in case something happened. Little did I know.
With an ultra-wide angle lens on my new digital camera, I started to circle the pond, making frame after frame of drought. I was so into shooting that I lost track of where I was on the dried pond bed. Suddenly an uneasy feeling came over me and I looked up. I was dead center in the pond.
I turned to get back to the bank where Zach sat intently watching. When I pushed off with my left foot, the cracked surface gave way and a thick, oily muck swallowed me up to my thigh. The next move with my right foot took me waist deep in what felt like quicksand. I was in big trouble and sinking fast.
My first thought was the $15K digital camera around my neck. I gently swung it around on my back. I quickly spread eagled to keep from losing my battle with muck. I yelled at Zach to stay put as I contemplated asking him to radio the newsroom for help. Then I remembered the other local news media monitored our channel. I envisioned TV cameras rolling as the fire department used its ladder truck to rescue me. No way that was happening.
I looked around the pond bed and spied a traffic sign post that had likely been stolen by a drunk college student and tossed in the pond years ago. I was able to get my fingertips on it and pull it closer where I used it to disperse my weight (no jokes, please) and dragged myself inch by inch out of danger.
I made it to the bank where Zach still sat just watching. I was covered in mud and muck up to my waist. I was trembling, out of breath and smelled like really dead fish. We jumped in the car and sped home where I stripped down and threw my clothes in the garbage before my wife came home.
When Tracy came home from work, she asked Zach how his day was and he responded, “Can I go to work with dad again tomorrow?”
I relayed the story to my co-workers the next day and ended up writing a story about the ordeal 23 years ago. I tell this story even today and it still gets laughs. If Twitter had been around in 1999, I would’ve been a great @joeimel Tweet.
At the end of it all, I am really just a storyteller, whether visually, in print or on social media. We can all learn from one another’s experiences.
