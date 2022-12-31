My first job was a foreshadowing of my path in life.
My dad was transferred from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Fort Knox in 1979. On the long drive from Oklahoma to Kentucky, my dad and I drove our Caprice Estate station wagon, towing our motorcycle and ferrying a kitten in the car. My mom and three sisters flew ahead to get the house ready.
For some reason, the kitten decided to climb up on the back of the front bench seat and perch on my dad’s bald head. He swatted it away a few times, but the feline was persistent so he gave up and let it ride there. Passing motorists must have thought he was wearing a coonskin cap.
I think it was somewhere near Bourbon, Missouri, where my dad decided to give fatherly advice to his son who was held captive in the passenger seat on the 13-hour drive.
Dad actually started “the birds and the bees” talk with “son, let me tell you about the birds and bees.” You know, the “the facts of life” talk that is generally the occasion in most children’s lives when their parents explain what sex is and how to do it.
Dad was a verbose man and the talk started awkwardly at first as he struggled to get started, but as the miles wore on, he picked up steam and imparted on me more information than I cared to know, especially coming from a man who had a kitten on his head.
Mercifully the sex talk ended somewhere near Anaconda, Missouri, and shifted to how I needed to get a job when we settled at Fort Knox. He told me of his days delivering his hometown paper, the Urbana Daily Citizen in Ohio. I promised him I would get job when got to Kentucky.
My first paying job was delivering the Elizabethtown News Enterprise at Fort Knox. I would get up at 5 a.m., roll papers, stuff them in my newspaper knapsack and head out on my bike tossing papers in multiple neighborhoods in and around Godman Army Airfield.
It was a great job, until one day I got up late and rushed to get the papers out. I ignored a red light and sped through the intersection and ended up plastered on the windshield of Lt. Col. Yamada’s Datsun. I escaped serious injury but was out of the newspaper business until I landed at the McLean County News eight years later.
My experience delivering the paper, collecting money, meeting customers and receiving tips was a good one. I reflected on those memories Friday morning as I met with our longtime Daily News carriers and told them we were switching to mail delivery beginning Tuesday.
It was emotional for the carriers, route managers and circulation manager. But the industry, labor landscape and times have forced us to look to mail. We have great carriers, many who have been with us more than 40 years. But the hard truth is that we can’t find enough of them.
Early hours, long miles and bad weather have limited our ability to attract reliable carriers, beyond the handful who are our base. We can’t deliver too far out of the area and had to deliver down routes and apologize for the paper not getting there.
The newspaper industry is changing. We reach more people than ever online. Our news is read by more than 200,000 people a month at www.bgdailynews.com. We consume more news than ever before and expect it right away. Smartphones are where our faces are buried for more hours a day than we want to admit.
There is still a large segment of our community who prefers to read their news in in print each day, and our job is to get it there reliably and in a timely manner. Moving to mail helps us live up to that expectation.
Beginning Tuesday, the Daily News will be delivered in what is called “exceptional dispatch.” The United States Postal Service will deliver your paper with your mail Monday through Saturday.
The other change is your Sunday paper will become a weekend edition that is delivered on Saturday. It will look the same, feel the same and include the same content and inserts you have come to rely on.
The change in delivery method, from a business standpoint, will allow us to invest in more local news coverage for Bowling Green, Warren County and the region.
Change is tough, but inevitable. In my role as general manager of the Daily News, I am tasked with serving the reader and the community. This move makes it easier for me to serve you in a more reliable manner. I want to give everyone an opportunity to read the news, whether it’s in print or online.
I hope you will stick with us through this change and give us a chance to serve you better.
The USPS mission and motto is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
We will do our level best to get you your newspaper.
There is a story on the front page of the Daily News today announcing the change and addressing questions. If you have more questions, call me at (270) 783-3273.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.