An average of 130 Americans died by suicide each day. That equated to about 45,979 U.S. residents who took their own lives in 2020 – a rate of 13.48 per 100,000 in population, according to the latest statistics available from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
However, the data that is seldom discussed indicates that an estimated 1.2 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020.
Suicide is preventable if folks have the right the tools to help, which is why the recent launch of a new suicide and mental health lifeline – 988 – is so important.
The new hotline, which is accessible by phone, text or online chat options (through www.988.ky.gov), was developed thanks to a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and $19.6 million from the state’s own Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program. It will replace the National Suicide Prevention Hotline’s 800 number and offers a variety of services to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis both here in Kentucky and across the country.
“This is not just a number; it is a health care system. We want to reduce stigma and increase access,” Marcie Timmerman, executive director of Mental Health America-Kentucky, said during a news conference at the Capitol to launch the number.
Suicide is the 13th-leading cause of death in Kentucky at a rate of 17.74 per 100,000 residents. In 2020, 801 Kentuckians took their own lives.
“One of the things that defines us as Kentuckians is how we respond when people are in need, in their deepest, darkest moments,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Health care is a “basic human right,” the governor said, and that belief “requires that we treat mental health the same way as we treat physical health.”
Though 988 is a national hotline, the calls are fielded locally and mental health advocates hope that by making access to help just three numbers away that it will increase the effectiveness of intervention for those who need help.
Counselors can link Kentucky callers to other mental health and substance use services, providing a “strong safety net” in communities.
Those experiencing a mental health crisis need to know that it is OK to not be OK. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out. If we can get 988 to work like 911, then many lives will be saved.