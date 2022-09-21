“The pandemic is over” is surely what everyone wanted to hear. President Joe Biden made the declaration in a Sunday “60 Minutes” broadcast. But before rushing out to the ticker-tape parade, sit down. The pandemic is still raging – in the sense that a dangerous virus is infecting, sickening and killing people, mutating to survive and haunting the globe. The pandemic has shifted – and normalcy has returned in many ways – but it is not over.

