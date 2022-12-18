One moment framed the Christmas season for me

Dec. 25, 2007, Santa Claus, aka Skip Miller of Bowling Green, pays a visit to Terry Lancaster on Christmas morning at his home on Scott Way to give him a stuffed bear. Lancaster, who has cerebral palsy, was hoping for a visit from Santa, according to his mother, Hazel Pace. Dozens of Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots members and Bowling Green Housing Authority volunteers spent Tuesday delivering toys to more than 500 children who live within the housing authority.
Sometimes we go through the motions during the holiday season. At work, at home, with friends and then there is an event that happens that opens our eyes wide to what Christmas is really about. That happened to me Dec. 25th, 2007 and has forever changed how I look at Christmas.
Being the older photog in the building 15 years ago, I would offer to shoot the Christmas Day photo assignments since the other photographers had little kids and it was more of a challenge to work. The usual assignment was the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots delivery with the help of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Santa and volunteers from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green delivering bags of toys to waiting children each Christmas morning.
We would normally meet at the main fire station, Santa would climb in, and a convoy of firetrucks a box truck filled with toys and a caravan of Marine veterans would wind their way through Ragland Way, Carpenter Court and various streets through the housing authority. Santa would ride on the platform of the aerial truck, waving to kids as they ran out to get a bag of toys.
It was easy to make good pictures with so many smiling faces. Every now and then a child who wasn’t on the list came out hoping for a present. The firefighters always had an extra toy tucked away for them.
Christmas Day in 2007 was a cold and crisp. The the sky was azure blue and you could see your breath. I remember it like it was yesterday.
About midway through the delivery, I saw a woman on Scott Way standing in her doorway trying to wave down a firefighter. After a brief discussion, he motioned for Santa to get down off the truck and follow him. A small group of people headed into her house.
I followed and slipped in with everyone else. We made our way back to a bedroom with a hospital style bed and a rocking chair nearby where Hazel Pace spent almost every waking hour at the side of her son, Terry Lancaster, who had cerebral palsy.
I heard her whisper to a firefighter, “He just wanted to see Santa Claus.”
Santa, portrayed by Skip Miller, sat down next to Terry, patted his arm and laid a teddy bear on his chest. Through my viewfinder I saw a tear roll down Terry’s cheek. I looked around and there wasn’t a dry eye in the place. Firefighters, Marine veterans, Santa, and me were crying. I shot just a few quiet frames through my tears.
Just as quickly as it happened, it was over. Everyone filed out quietly and went back to spreading Christmas cheer. I will never forget that moment on Christmas morning 15 years ago. It had such an impact on me. I make it my goal to try and shoot that assignment every year. I will be there this year, remembering Terry and Hazel.
Hazel passed away about 4 years after I made the photo of Terry and Santa. Below are excerpts from her obituary.
Hazel M. Lancaster Pace, 73, of Bowling Green, died at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 4, 2011, at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Bowling Green native was born May 28, 1937. She was a member of Mount Zion Apostolic Church in Franklin. She devoted her whole life to taking care of her son, Terry, who has special needs. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
I hope that you have a person or experience that frames Christmas for you like mine. It’s the simplest gestures and moments that mean the most.
Merry Christmas!
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 orvia email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.