One moment framed the Christmas season for me
Dec. 25, 2007, Santa Claus, aka Skip Miller of Bowling Green, pays a visit to Terry Lancaster on Christmas morning at his home on Scott Way to give him a stuffed bear. Lancaster, who has cerebral palsy, was hoping for a visit from Santa, according to his mother, Hazel Pace. Dozens of Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots members and Bowling Green Housing Authority volunteers spent Tuesday delivering toys to more than 500 children who live within the housing authority.

 Joe Imel

Sometimes we go through the motions during the holiday season. At work, at home, with friends and then there is an event that happens that opens our eyes wide to what Christmas is really about. That happened to me Dec. 25th, 2007 and has forever changed how I look at Christmas.

