While Bowling Green features new signs on I-65 at several exits welcoming visitors to our great city, a host of different signs greet downtown visitors. No parking, employee parking, tenant parking, private parking, two-hour parking, pay to park and tow away zone signs dot the lots off the square.
My social media feeds and our letters to the editor have been filled with downtown parking and towing drama. The letters, comments and threads are all about the same. There are story after story of cars being towed, elderly ladies stranded in the rain, people having to walk 12 blocks to retrieve a car that was held hostage for hundreds of dollars, parking apps that don’t work and poor signage warning of towing if you park there.
The other side of the comments are the folks that deride the poster for not reading the signs and parking where they weren’t supposed to. As with most social media, it gets pretty heated and way out of control with things being said online that people would never say in person.
Personally, I have a little different perspective on the parking issues downtown. While managing the Daily News for the previous owners, we battled with customers of two local bar owners that didn’t monitor their customers. Our employee lot was littered with broken liquor bottles, cups, trash, empty food containers, feces, needles and beer cans. I spent many nights posting dozens of no parking signs and even called a tow company to park in the lot in an effort to break up what amounted to a block party of 100 plus people well into the morning hours.
I called police for extra patrol and even dialed 911 one night when a fight broke out and some yelled “gun” and partiers scattered. For months I would spend Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at home watching the camera feed from our building. I saw drinking, drug use and sex acts. After the paper was sold the lot owners accepted the offer of services from a local tow company to patrol the lot from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. It took several months of cars being repeatedly towed until finally the block parties stopped.
That is an isolated and extreme example of what happened on private property downtown and how the owner had to finally deal with it. That business model has since spread to other lots downtown either charging to park or outright towing. Where there is a demand, there will always be someone to step in and provide a solution, for a fee. The lots are kept clean and empty, at someone else’s expense.
Parking has always been an issues downtown. A quick search of the Daily News archives yielded stories almost every 10 years. The most recent was a story alleging that Southside Towing was offering a property owner $25 for each car they towed off the lot.
Tuesday I reached out, via their city email, to Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, commissioners Sue Parrigin, Melinda Hill, Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley-Brown and Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler to get their thoughts on the downtown parking and towing quagmire. Only Alcott, Parrigin and Butler responded and with lengthy answers to my questions.
“While I support proprietors and their business endeavors, such as pay for priority parking, I abhor and will do everything within my power to prevent ‘bait and switch’ practices in order to collect a fee for towing,” Alcott wrote. “I have heard from citizens trying and believing they paid for parking using the lot’s procedures, however to find out their vehicle was towed regardlessly.”
Parrigin wrote, “I do not think the owners of the lots or the towing company have done a very good job of educating our citizens of the new procedures or that the new signage is near adequate. With that said, the city has tried, through our downtown coordinator, to provide education as to where the free parking is located.”
Alcott, Parrigin and Butler touted the city’s 1,200 free public parking spots downtown in lots owned and managed by either the city, county, or development authority, none of which practice active towing. Alcott and Parrigin spoke of Butler’s efforts to promote and educate visitors about their parking options.
“For the privately-owned lots, it’s understandable that private owners spend money maintaining their lots and would like to see some return on their investment aside from the intangible one of providing a positive downtown experience,” Butler responded. “The ParkMobile app is one of the most popular pay to park apps in the country. WKU started using it first, then a couple downtown private lot owners activated it. We have had conversations with WKU and these private lot owners, simply for the sake of inquiring about consistency for the user experience and to learn more about the ParkMobile experience overall.”
Butler also said, “The downtown public parking map on the downtown site’s resources page (https://www.bgkydowntown.org/resources/) and city site’s downtown section under the additional documents tab (https://www.bgky.org/ncs/downtown-development) has been a resource for many businesses and visitors, and has seen many updated versions as private parking lots have been activated for pay to park apps.”
There is a lot to unpack concerning the parking issue. I have not even touched on the aversion of locals to parking structures, the upkeep and safety in the structure, business owners and their employees parking on the square, lack of enforcement of two-hour parking and blocking off downtown parking for parades and events negatively impacting businesses on the square.
At the end of the day, property owners should have the right to determine who, how and when someone parks on their lot and be able to keep enough open spaces for their employees during work hours. On the consumer side, we need to be more aware that with growth comes change and that change means watching where you park. Towing downtown is a supply and demand business that for the foreseeable future will continue to thrive.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at (270) 783-3273 or via email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.