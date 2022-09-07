For the second time in the past year, the Kentucky legislature stepped up when it was needed most.
Earlier this year, legislators approved $200 million in aid for portions of western Kentucky that were devastated by the tornado outbreak in December. In a short, three-day special session in August, lawmakers passed a nearly $213 million aid package for the victims of the floods that struck eastern Kentucky last month.
The House unanimously passed the relief package legislation in a 97-0 vote. It was then pushed through the Senate and signed into law with Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature a short time later.
The eastern Kentucky floods, which swept through the region July 27 and dropped between 8 and 10½ inches of rain, resulted in a total of 39 deaths and left many residents with nothing.
In addition to helping flood-affected communities repair and rebuild roads, bridges, water systems, schools and public buildings, a portion of the money will provide intermediate housing for those left homeless.
The funds will be allocated from the state’s $2.7 billion Budget Reserve Trust Fund with the majority of the money – $115 million – providing support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and utility service providers. Under the legislation, $45 million will be set aside to fix infrastructure and another $40 million will be used on repairs to school buildings and transportation costs for displaced students as well as services for children and families. One stipulation in the legislation is that the funding will not cover any new construction inside the 100-year flood plain. The federal government is pitching in almost $12.7 million to aid water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, called the historic legislation the “first step,” saying elected leaders will need to come back later and reassess the needs of eastern Kentucky communities.
The most recent natural disaster, like the western Kentucky tornadoes last winter, spurred an outpouring of support and donations from around the world and here in Frankfort, which Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, said restored his faith in humanity.
We couldn’t agree more.
In fact, we also applaud the legislature for exhibiting to the country what true nonpartisanship looks like and showing that elected leaders from both political parties can come together and pass funding legislation that will aid in eastern Kentucky rebuilding efforts.