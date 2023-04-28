Photography nearly ruined my marriage

I am terrible with dates and communication. Holidays, birthdays and yes, even anniversaries escape me. Tracy is a talker and I tend to under share. I guess you could say I have an economy with words. Those two flaws nearly cost me my marriage, or at least put me in the doghouse, 14 years ago.
I went through a period of time where I shot quite a few weddings each year. They usually are the most stressful events ever, even worse than covering fires, disasters and murders. The redeeming quality, once you get past the a bride-zilla, over the top family members and uncles with cameras, is the chance to tell a beautiful story. For me, it is documentary photography in its purest form.
I was privileged to tell the wedding story of Ryle and Megan Reynolds on a Saturday in April, 2009, in Louisville. I arrived early that day to shoot preparations for their nuptials. Megan was a stunning bride and the pictures just seemed to make themselves. It was a low-stress event and a real joy to cover. I made pictures non-stop for more than nine hours, taking thousands of story-telling images.
The bride and groom graciously booked me a hotel room at the reception venue so I could stay late and photograph what turned out to be a great party, without having to worry about driving back to Bowling Green dog tired in the dead of night. I wished them well as the reception was wrapping up and headed to my room to download the day’s take from my digital cards.
I no sooner got to the room with all of my gear when I decided to turn around and drive home to surprise Tracy. She seemed a little off when I kissed her goodbye that morning. I sped down I-65 thinking I was in the running for husband of the year.
Knowing that Tracy would be asleep as it was after midnight, I sneaked quietly into the house and set my laptop bag down in the bedroom doorway. To my surprise, she was still awake and barely acknowledged my entrance. I told her I decided to come early and surprise her.
I didn’t get the response I expected. She peered over the top of her glasses and uttered five words I will never forget, “Did you get my card?” In typical male fashion, I was very slow to comprehended the gravity of the situation. Still not recognizing the clues and the world of shit I was in, I stupidly asked, “What card?” A little louder this time, she said, “The card I left in your laptop bag!”
As I reached into the bag thinking if was one of the those flowery, overpriced, “I love you” greeting cards.
Tracy couldn’t hold back any longer. “It’s an anniversary card!" she shouted. ”I can’t believe you booked a wedding on our wedding anniversary!”
The color drained from my face. I stuttered and stammered as she rolled over in the bed, faced the wall and nearly tore the lamp apart turning it off. I remember pleading my case, begging for forgiveness and mercy all in the same breath.
The rest of the weekend and into Monday played out like you can imagine, the cold shoulder treatment and curt answers to any attempt to make conversation. The first thing I did when I got to work Monday was call a local florist and order flowers to be delivered to her at Bowling Green High School each day for the rest of week. I had them increase the bouquet each day, culminating in a stunning arrangement of the same kind flowers she had the church decorate at our wedding. Yes, I had to do some digging to figure out they were Calla Lilies.
I was reminded of this story at dinner with friends Tuesday, April 25, when we celebrated our 31st wedding anniversary. I now have that date entered across multiple calendars with reminders set a month, a week and a day in advance. I also let her know of any photo related plans well in advance.
Since that fateful day in 2009, I start my day by apologizing for the stupid male things I will do that day and end the day by apologizing for the stupid male things I did that day.
