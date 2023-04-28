 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photography nearly ruined my marriage

I am terrible with dates and communication. Holidays, birthdays and yes, even anniversaries escape me. Tracy is a talker and I tend to under share. I guess you could say I have an economy with words. Those two flaws nearly cost me my marriage, or at least put me in the doghouse, 14 years ago.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred