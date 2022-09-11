Photojournalism is a family sport

No one is successful in life without support. Support from parents, mentors, family and even the community.
My more than 35 years in journalism – mainly photojournalism – is no different. I’ve already told you about my parents’ support early on in my quest to be a visual storyteller.
But what I haven’t mentioned yet is how my family has played a key role in my life behind the lens.
Sure, you know about my camera purchases, and now my wife knows, too. I divulged in my last column how I bought the biggest lens I’ve ever owned. But that is a small part of my story.
It really started at my first job as a reporter/photographer at the McLean County News in Calhoun in 1988. For an extra $15 a week, I would drive the pages of the paper to Henderson to be printed at the Gleaner. After spending most of the night on deadline laying out the paper, I would wait in a van for the print edition to be loaded, drive back and drop them off at the post office.
My then-fiancee, Tracy, would often ride with me to keep me company on the six-hour round trip. We even celebrated News Year’s Eve, which is her birthday, when we pulled over on the side of the road at midnight for a kiss. Later on, she spent many a night and birthday sleeping on the floor of the darkroom at the Daily News while I developed and printed photos from fires, accidents and community events.
She and Zach, our son, learned over time which cameras and lenses I needed for assignments and how to load film in them. It wasn’t uncommon for me to be speeding down the interstate to a particularly bad accident in the driver’s seat with Tracy riding shotgun loading a Nikon F4 with Tri-X 400 film. All I had to say was “set me up for spot news.” She knew exactly what to do.
More than once, with the police scanner on my nightstand, she would put her foot in the middle of my back to wake me up and yell “structure fire!” The first time that happened I thought she was just trying to get more of the covers. She is the reason I was able to get to those middle of the night fires and shootings.
Support didn’t just come from my wife. Zach was a big part of my success. Ever since I made the iconic photo of him holding one of my cameras as a 3-year-old, he learned to shoot sports and assisted me quite often at NCAA tournaments carrying extra cameras, setting up strobes in arenas and once out-shooting me.
One Sunday, my assignment was to photograph former Western Kentucky University standout tight end Jack Doyle playing with fellow WKU teammates Andrew Jackson and Antonio Andrews. At that time, Doyle and Jackson were playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Andrews was with the Tennessee Titans.
I took Zach with me to carry some extra cameras on the sidelines of the game. I was shooting and Zach decided to snap a few frames and ended up capturing a great photo of Doyle scoring. I had to admit, it was better than anything I got that day, so I ran it on the front of the sports page.
His exposure to photojournalism wasn’t just limited to sports. He and a friend were at a WKU basketball game with me when scanner traffic indicated there was a drive-by shooting on Vine Street. I grabbed my cameras and the boys and headed to the crime scene.
They were hunkered down in the back of my Jeep as we pulled up to the shooting. I yelled at Zach to put a zoom lens on a camera body and I made a frame out the window of a male that had been shot in the butt in the drive-by shooting. The boys were wide-eyed as they saw the patient laying face down on the stretcher yelling to the crowd, “I’m gonna get revenge!”
Now that Zach is grown and on his own and I mainly shoot sports, Tracy’s help comes in the form of tweeting for me. When we are driving, the police scanner is always on and Tracy handles the Twitter feed. The last thing I want to be is a tweet.
I have ink in my blood and so does my family. They know how important the newspaper is to me and the community I serve. They have sacrificed over the years to help me be successful in my newspaper career.
Everyone should be so lucky.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.