With the Kentucky Derby just around the corner, I couldn’t help but share a story that came to mind that is relevant to a polarizing topic in the news right now.
I was blessed for two decades to be a part of the Associated Press photo team that covered the Kentucky Derby. The late Ed Reinke, the state AP photographer, assembled a group of photojournalists and freelancers from member newspapers and cities around the state. It included the likes of Tim Easley, John Flavell, Patti Longmire, Brian Bohannon, the late Garry Jones, James Crisp, Gail Kamenish and David Harpe.
We worked alongside AP staff photojournalists and photo editors covering “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” Our job was to shoot feature photos in one of the most visually rich environments ever. We filed our photos and took up our assigned positions an hour before post time. Most years, I was stationed in the third turn, sitting on the track underneath the rail with a 600mm lens to shoot the jockeys up on their steeds racing down the backstretch as they rounded the turn.
Oftentimes, I mounted a wide angle lens on a tower to snap a sweeping panorama of the entire scene as the horses thundered past. I was so close to the action that I could feel in my chest their hooves pounding the dirt. It was exhilarating being so close to the action.
The photos we made those days were amazing and ran in newspapers, websites and on television all over the world.
I would leave Bowling Green for Churchill Downs at 3 a.m., packing four cameras, as many lenses and rain gear. We always prayed for a dry Derby. To make it all happen, we met early in the morning to go over our game plan, check gear, install remote cameras and get a pep talk.
After The Sept. 11 attacks, where four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by militant Islamist extremists of al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people, security at the track changed dramatically. On race day, May, 4, 2002, it was pouring rain when I arrived with a backpack of photo gear strapped to me and a huge rain poncho with the hood covering my head and most of my face. Not even my own mother would have recognized me.
I was greeted by a what seemed like a platoon of U.S. Army National Guard soldiers at the media entrance. There were two lines forming with a soldier at the head directing folks to one line or the other. I approached and he said, “male or female?”
With head bowed, due to the weight of the backpack and pouring rain, I replied, “female.” Without missing a beat, he pushed me to the line on the left. I shuffled over and waited my turn to be patted down and checked for weapons or an IED (improvised explosive device).
I stepped up to an attractive female private, spread my arms and legs wide, ready to be searched. She reached up and pulled my poncho hood off and quickly yelled in the scariest military voice ever, “Sir, this line is for females!”
I stuttered in response, “I’m sorry, I thought he was asking me whether I wanted a male or female to search me. I really wanted you to pat me down, not Sgt. Hulka over there.” She rolled her eyes and shoved me over to the line with the guys where some sergeant thoroughly searched me and my gear.
I thought it was an honest mistake. When I returned home that night and recounted the story to my wife she just shook her head.
There were two lines in 2002. Sadly, I am guessing on the first weekend in May, 2023, there will be just one line and they won’t ask male or female because I guess it doesn’t matter anymore.
