Frankort State Journal. April 1, 2022.
Editorial: Proverbial ball is in KSU’s court now
With legislation to keep Kentucky State University financially afloat awaiting the governor’s signature, the proverbial ball is now in the state’s only public historically Black college’s court.
Late Wednesday night, Kentucky lawmakers — in a bipartisan effort — approved House Bill 250. The measure appropriates an additional $15 million — $5 million for the fiscal year starting in July and another $10 million in the second year of the budget —in addition to the $23 million that university officials requested to stabilize its finances. The legislation also incorporates $1.5 million for the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the agency that is now providing oversight to the institution.
Last summer, a state report found evidence of financial mismanagement by KSU leadership that started in the 2018-19 school year. When those issues came to light it was recommended that the institution would need $23 million to cover budget shortfalls.
While it seems likely that the university will receive the funding laid out in HB 250, the money comes with a few conditions — meaning the school will be required to change the way it operates.
For one, the K-State Board of Regents would be able to fire any employee — including those who are tenured — with a 30-day notice. The legislation also states that departments and programs will undergo evaluations, as will all staff and faculty whether they are tenured or not.
The university’s search for a new president will be suspended until April 15, 2023. The institution also must receive preapproval from the Council on Postsecondary Education for any expenditure over $5,000 and provide financial reports to the CPE.
HB 250 goes hand in hand with Senate Bill 265, which has been signed into law and requires Beshear to name eight new members to K-State’s Board of Regents. The governor’s postsecondary education nominating committee forwarded the names of 16 candidates to Beshear last week and on Thursday he named his eight nominees — Charles Moyer, Tammi Dukes, Ernie Fletcher, Edward Hatchett, Michael Adams Jr., Gerald Patton, Jason Moseley and Robert Ramsey. The Senate has until April 14 to confirm them.
While we are appreciative that lawmakers have allocated the funding necessary to help Kentucky State through this difficult time, we also believe the additional measures, which will hold the school financially accountable, are fundamentally important to the Frankfort institution’s future.
As Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, pointed out the legislation is basically the last lifeline from the General Assembly.
“We have to see change. We have to see success. We want to see success,” he stated. “We’re putting the taxpayers’ financial resources into that success.”
We couldn’t agree more and are rooting for KSU.