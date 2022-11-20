Kodachrome
They give us those nice bright colors
Give us the greens of summers
Makes you think all the world’s a sunny day, oh yeah
I got a Nikon camera
I love to take a photograph
So mama, don’t take my Kodachrome away
-Paul Simon, 1973
I was driving to cover a high school football game last night, South Oldham at Bowling Green, with the heat on full blast, hand warmers prepositioned in my gloves and the radio blasting Classic Vinyl when Paul Simon’s Kodachrome came on. That is my anthem and I sang along loudly, way out of tune I might add.
After I belted out the song, I started thinking about shooting pictures in the summer rather in the blistering cold. I much prefer it, and reminded myself about a funny story I tell often and is kind of a joke in my house.
Back in the prime of my shooting career, our staff would look for feature photos for the front page of the paper when the news stories of the day didn’t have compelling art. We were tasked with looking for a slice of life photo in the community. Something interesting that would draw the readers’ eye.
Instead of driving aimlessly around the city and county I would call Beverly Fleenor, who ran Parker Bennett Community Center a million years ago.
Beverly was great about letting me know about the days the kids played with the colorful parachute, had a bike rodeo or when they opened the fire hydrant on blazing hot days for the kids to play. I made many great feature photos at the center and enjoyed seeing what Beverly did for the kids.
On a particularly hot day, before the Russell Sims Aquatic Center and the Circus Square Fountain were open, Beverly had the fire hydrant on Scott Way turned on and the street blocked off. Kids of all ages showed up in their swimsuits eager to cool off. Beverly gave me a heads up and I showed up wearing my usual photog uniform as my wife calls it, khakis and a polo. In the 90s and early 2000s I had five pairs of khakis and closet full of polo shirts.
I pulled up to shoot and stepped out into a muddy mess of red clay, getting it all over my car and the legs of my khakis. I had a great time shooting pics of kids playing in the spray of the water and made a few nice frames. There must have been a hundred kids running wild yelling “take my picture, take my picture.”
This was in the film days so I had to go back to the paper to process my film, scan the photos, and print copies to take back to get Beverly help me get names and ages of the kids in photos that would make the paper. The next day, wearing my usual uniform, I drove over to get names. When I got out of the car which was still muddy on the inside from the day before, I got red clay on the legs of my clean pants.
I walked in the center to find Beverly seated talking to three boys that were sitting on a ledge. They started whispering to each other giggling and pointing. In unison they started chanting “same pants, same pants, same pants!” I looked down and saw they were pointing at the red clay on my khakis.
I started to argue with them that I was wearing a different pair of pants but Beverly was laughing so hard I just gave up. I got the names for my photos and left with my tail tucked. When I got home that night I told Tracy the story and now anytime I wear the same color pants in a row she breaks out in the same “same pants, same pants, same pants” chant even 25 years later.
Not too long after that I switched from khaki to olive drab.
I have a bunch of these stories that have come from shooting assignments at the paper that frame my family and my life.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.