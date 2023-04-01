Eye-mel or Eh-mel?
Two questions I get most often when I’m at work, out covering sports or news: “Are you Joe Imel?” and “How do you pronounce your name?”
It happens every day, sometimes multiple times a day in person, over the phone, at dinner and via direct messages on Twitter and Facebook.
Today was no different. My cellphone rang and I almost didn’t answer it because it was not in my contacts and I thought it might be spam. But, as the general manager of the Daily News, I had to in case it was a hot news tip.
The matter-of-fact voice on the other end asked if this was Joe. I said yes. His name was Parker. He continued:
”I need to confirm your last name. You’re Joe Imel (Eye-me)?”
”Yes, why do you need to know?”
”I just need to confirm your last name.”
That was it and he hung up. It dawned on me he was trying to find out how to say Imel. When he called he mispronounced it, but I always overlook that and never correct anyone. So I texted him back and here was the conversation.
“Did you need something?”
“Just confirming your last name.”
“What for?”
“There was a discussion at work on the pronunciation of it.”
“Lolol you pronounced it wrong. It is like Kimmel, without the K. Short I not a long I.”
“Are you serious? Well fck. Thank you.”
Imel is German in origin and depending on which genealogy site you land on, it could mean anything from hope to beekeeper. My descendants likely carried the surname of Immelmann, but shorted it to Imel when they emigrated to the United States. The Imel surname is mainly found in Indiana and Ohio.
My favorite @joeimel sighting happened in 2019 in the Zaxby’s drive-thru on the bypass. As I pulled up, a female worker poked her head out the window, took a look at me and screamed “It’s @joeimel, it’s @joeimel, Lannell, Lannell, come here quick, it’s @joeimel.”
Lannell squeezed into the tiny window and squealed. She then proceeded to yell excitedly, “I only follow two people on Twitter, @joeimel and Donald J. Trump!. I don’t trust nobody else.”
It was a moment I’ll never forget. I sat in the drive-thru for 15 minutes as they recounted their favorite tweets. Luckily no one was waiting behind me. It was likely the funniest encounter I’ve had. It was a far cry better than the weirdest encounter when a stranger standing behind me in line at Spencer’s Coffee leaned forward and whispered in my ear, “my mother loves your tweets.”
The local Twitter fame is overshadowed by the way I want to be recognized and remembered by people. The people I’ve photographed over the years are the best recognition. Just after I hung up with Parker this morning, I walked out into the Daily News business office and Geraldine Wilcox was paying for her subscription. She looked up and said in a soft voice, “Joe, you took a photo of me and husband 20 years ago at Concerts in the Park. We were listening to the music and I had my head in my husband’s lap. Thank you,” she said as she tuned and left.
Her husband passed away nine years ago.
My tweets will fade away one day, but I hope my photographs will live a lifetime.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel (Eye-mel) can be reached via phone or email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.