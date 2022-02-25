Kentucky has essentially become a border state due to illicit and deadly drugs flooding our communities from the southern border. Due to the alarming spike in illicit pills with fentanyl and meth, the Drug Enforcement Administration for the first time in six years issued a public safety alert to warn Americans about these drugs killing people “at an unprecedented rate.” The majority of these deadly poisons are being manufactured in Mexico by using chemicals supplied by China and then smuggled into the United States. I traveled recently to the southern border and saw firsthand how President Joe Biden’s policies are creating opportunities for more deadly illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, to enter our country.
In just a 12-month period ending in June 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 100,000 Americans were lost due to drug overdoses. During my recent trip to the southern border, I met with law enforcement personnel from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to learn about their operations on the ground and their efforts to combat drug trafficking. Law enforcement shared that fentanyl has become attractive for cartels because it can be easily smuggled and is highly profitable. In Kentucky, more than 70% of overdose deaths in 2020 involved illicit fentanyl. While data on overdose deaths from illicit fentanyl in Kentucky is not yet available for 2021, we do know fentanyl seizures in fiscal year 2021 at the southwest border increased by more than 130% and that alarming amounts of fentanyl are still illegally entering our country. I saw firsthand how the Biden administration’s policies are making it more difficult for Border Patrol agents to stop drugs from being trafficked into our country.
I asked law enforcement at the southern border how I could support them in Congress, and they said continuing construction on the border wall is an urgent need. They showed me the point of the border wall between New Mexico and Mexico where President Donald Trump’s border wall was halted by Biden. Biden’s effort to stop the wall created a physical gap between Trump’s wall and the older, smaller border wall, making it easier for the cartels to walk drugs into the U.S. With construction halted, Border Patrol agents had to take it upon themselves to build a makeshift barrier to close the gap.
Not only is the Biden administration failing to physically secure our border, but their misguided policies are encouraging more migrants to seek illegal asylum in the United States. The Biden administration’s efforts have unquestioningly led to nearly two million land border encounters at the southwest border during Biden’s presidency. For example, the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as Remain in Mexico policy, was put in place during the Trump administration to create a process for legitimate asylum cases and to prevent illegal immigrants from being released into the U.S. without an initial court hearing. Despite its success, the Biden administration tried to swiftly terminate this policy shortly after taking office, but the courts made the Biden administration continue this policy, which today is barely being enforced. I also sadly learned that chaos at the border is helping enable cartels to take advantage of migrants, mostly mothers and children, by forcing them to smuggle drugs across our border.
On top of securing the border, building the border wall and enforcing effective border policies, I am pushing for passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act to address drug trafficking. This bill would ensure law enforcement officers at the border and nationwide can stop deadly fentanyl-related substances, or analogues, from coming into our communities. Currently, we only have a temporary class-wide scheduling order of illicit fentanyl analogues. If Congress allows the scheduling order of fentanyl analogues to expire, then many of these illicit drugs would essentially become street legal, and CBP and Kentucky law enforcement would lose this tool to seize these deadly substances. The HALT Fentanyl Act would make this scheduling order permanent and help save lives by disincentivizing criminals from creating new variations of the fentanyl molecule to circumvent the Controlled Substances Act and evade law enforcement. I have called on Democrats to work with Republicans on permanently addressing fentanyl analogues, but there is resistance from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. It is unacceptable that this issue has been kicked down the road four times with the most recent temporary scheduling extension only lasting three weeks, which was included in yet another short-term budget resolution that expires March 11.
Our country’s rising number of overdose deaths is a complex problem that needs to be addressed at multiple angles, including prevention efforts, recovery resources and tools for law enforcement to combat deadly drugs. Securing the border is a key part of curbing overdose deaths, but the Biden administration’s mismanagement of our southern border is hindering our ability to stop the flow of drugs by providing opportunities for drug trafficking. Just as I fight for recovery resources, I will also continue to fight for secure borders in addition to tools and resources for law enforcement, despite resistance from this current administration, to turn the tide on this crisis that continues to worsen.
– Congressman Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, represents Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.