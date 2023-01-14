I cut my teeth in the newspaper business as a photojournalist.
Before the advent of cellphones and digital cameras that democratized photography, I was at the top of my game. Running and gunning was the name of that game. I listened to the scanner all hours of the night to get the jump on news. I knew if I got there quick, I had a better chance of making a good photo that told the story.
I arrived on scenes of fires, robberies, shootings and accidents to inform the public what was going on in their community. I hated that these calamities happened, but if they did, I wanted to be there to document it. Fostering a good relationship with Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police was crucial to my success.
I made it a point to shoot from a distance with long glass, never get in the way and be respectful of the job they had to do. All of the local agencies reciprocated. I was always given the professional courtesy that was due to me. Sometimes they even looked out for me.
One event stands out in particular, where the professional courtesy turned into a nearly live-saving moment in 1999.
I heard of a man barricaded in a house in the county with a hostage, so I jumped into the news-mobile and headed out to the scene in rural Warren County. Kentucky State Police troopers and deputies were just arriving trying to set up a perimeter around a home surrounded by trees. I pulled up behind the last law enforcement car as not to get blocked in and grabbed two cameras with the longest lenses I had and tried to hide behind a tree – as much as a guy my size can.
I photographed troopers and deputies running around with assault rifles and made a few frames of the front of the house where the suspect was holed up. Scanner traffic indicated he was armed with a hunting rifle. To my left I saw WCSO Detective James “B.B” Davis headed my way crouched low to the ground. A few shots rang out from the house and everyone hit the dirt, except me. I was looking through the camera’s viewfinder oblivious to what was going on.
Davis got within earshot and yelled, “Joe, get down, you’re gonna get shot.” I heeded his advice and sat down at the trunk of the tree just as a round whizzed nearby. Davis came closer and suggested I use the longer lens and do my job from a safer distance. For years after, anytime I ran into Davis he reminded me that he saved my life. I learned a valuable lesson that day: shoot from as far back as your lens will let you.
One other instance of how important relationships with law enforcement are was less harrowing and kind of funny.
When I arrived on a crime scene and there wasn’t much action, such as bank robberies, it was tough to make a good photo. I always waited for officers to make gestures, point or do something that was visually interesting. Nothing is more boring that photographing a group of officers standing around talking. So, as soon as someone raised their hand to point or get on the radio, I hammered on the shutter. I needed something.
After shooting a few scenes, I noticed that BGPD Sgt. Shawn Helbig always seemed to point or be on the radio not too long after I came on the scene. Little did I know, he was playing me and helping me at the same time. Helbig, who is a good friend now, finally came clean.
We were having a beverage a few years ago and were talking about crime scenes we were at over the years and he said he had to let me in on a secret. He told me the first time he saw me at a crime scene, I nearly fell over myself to make photos any time he was gesturing, pointing or on the radio. He noticed a pattern.
So, anytime he saw me at a crime scene after that, he would whisper to the other officers, “watch this.” He would get on the radio or point or gather other officers around. He told me, “Joe, I know you had better things to do than wait around for a picture at a boring crime scene, so I decided to help you out.”
I about fell over. It made sense looking back on the robberies and other low-level scenes I chased down. He told me he knew I would eventually make a photo, he just sped up the process. He even passed the trick on to some other officers. I told him I appreciated the gesture, literally.
Shawn told the story again yesterday while we were around friends and everyone had a good laugh. I am thankful for Davis saving my life and Helbig for make that life easier.
While I mainly shoot sports now for the paper, I really miss being out with the likes of Pat Thomas, Tommy Loving, Jackie Strode, Barry Pruitt, Ronnie Ward, Tommy Smith, Robbie Perry, Matt Edwards, Michael Keffer, Jan Tuttle, Bill Stephens and a host a great law enforcement officers who protect our community.
— Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.